Morning digest | Climate deal struck at COP26 with coal compromise; Assam Rifles CO, family members, four jawans killed in Manipur ambush, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise on November 13 (Glasgow time) aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to consider the regulatory prospects for cryptocurrencies with the top brass of the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance, where a strong consensus was reached to stop 'attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising & non-transparent advertising'.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles (Khuga Battalion) Col. Viplav Tripathi, his family and four Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel were killed in an ambush by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday morning.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah". And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done.

At least 26 Naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with the Maharashtra police in Gadchiroli district, said State’s Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

The encounter reportedly took place in the wee hours of Saturday at the Mardintola forest of the Gadchiroli district.

Following an emergency meeting over the state of air pollution in the city, the Delhi government decided to shut schools for a week, prohibit construction activities, and asked the government offices employees to work from home and private offices advised to do the same.

With airfares for returning students and family members from Europe and North America doubling and even quadrupling this winter, and permitted flights from a limited 28 countries running packed, the government is facing pressure from many quarters. including foreign embassies and the tourism industry, to restore regular international travel that had been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday stood firm by its position in the Supreme Court that the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam is “hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe”.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday nominated former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha. The nomination of the Goan leader comes at a time when the TMC is trying to extend its footprint in the western coastal State.

Ahead of the expected year-end delivery of the sophisticated Russian S400 surface-to-air missile defence system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a high-power U.S. Congressional delegation in New Delhi on Saturday.

A week after killing an Indian fisherman in a firing in the mid-sea by the Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA) on November 6, Islamabad will release 20 fishermen lodged in Landhi jail in Karachi on Sunday and will hand them over to the Indian authorities the next day at the Wagah border.

Not many would have predicted 28 days and 44 matches ago that the trans-Tasman rivalry would set the Ring of Fire alight one final time in the bid to crown a new T20 World champion.

New Zealand has forged such a strong campaign that you would think it is the favourite in Sunday’s title clash. But Australia has earned a reputation, over the years, of knowing how to win the big moments. When it enters the knockout phase of a competition, you take it seriously.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western countries, rather than Belarus, were ultimately responsible for a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border, pointing to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Russia is a key ally of Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a “hybrid attack” by flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from West Asia, and pushing them to try to cross illegally into Poland.

Sudanese security forces shot dead at least one protester on Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.