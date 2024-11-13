Big names face the test as Jharkhand votes in Phase I

Voters are set to go to the polls in 43 of Jharkhand’s 81 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), as well as for bypolls in 31 Assembly seats scattered across the country, and in the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut

British writer Samantha Harvey’s space-station novel ‘Orbital’ wins the Booker Prize for fiction

British writer Samantha Harvey won the Booker Prize for fiction on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) with “Orbital”, a short, wonder-filled novel set aboard the International Space Station.

Ministry tells House panel only 38 civilians died in northeast in 2023, skips mention of Manipur

There has been an 82% reduction in civilian deaths in the northeast in comparison to 2014 to 2023, the Union Home Ministry claimed in a presentation made to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), as per informed sources. More than 240 people have been killed in ethnic violence that erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. Around 160 people were killed from May 3-December 31, 2023, as per government answers to the Parliament.

Development lenders set $120 billion climate finance goal for poorer countries

The world’s top multilateral banks pledged to ramp up climate finance to low and middle-income countries to $120 billion a year by 2030 as part of efforts at global talks in Azerbaijan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) to agree an ambitious annual target.

DRDO carries maiden test of land attack long range cruise missile

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) conducted the maiden flight-test of a Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM), with a range of 1,000 km, from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha from a mobile articulated launcher. This is a new variant of the Nirbhay LRLACM with improved features, officials confirmed.

Eight-month-old among six abducted in Manipur; two burnt to death

Three women and three children, including an eight-month-old baby, were allegedly abducted and two elderly persons were burnt to death by armed miscreants during Monday’s (November 11, 2024) encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manipur’s Jiribam district, police said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Trump picks former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be Ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Mr. Trump announced Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Trump picks John Ratcliffe to be CIA director

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) that he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Progress in trade between India and Russia: Jaishankar

There have been challenges to trade, especially in regard to payments and logistics, however perceptible progress has been made in that regard, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) while stating that there was still some work to be done.

ICC continues discussion on Champions Trophy schedule with participating nations

The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of Pakistan following India’s refusal to travel to the country, a source said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on illegal demolitions on November 13

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on November 13 its judgment framing guidelines against illegal, communal and retributive bulldozing of homes and private properties of accused persons by States.

India, Bangladesh consider making some land ports operational 24/7

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) discussed making certain land ports operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, an official statement said.

Bangladesh asks Interpol for help in arresting ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) asked the international police organization Interpol to issue a red notice for the arrest of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with the deaths of hundreds of protesters during a mass uprising against her.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, resigns over abuse scandal

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), saying he stepped down “in sorrow” after failing to ensure there was a proper investigation into allegations of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Calcutta HC allows Hindutva group to protest alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh at rally in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) granted permission to a Hindutva group to carry out a protest march in Kolkata on Tuesday against alleged attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ajit Pawar backs PM’s ‘ek hai to safe hai’ message; opposes ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `ek hai to safe hai’ slogan, but opposed Yogi Adityanath’s refrain `batenge to katenge’, terming it alien to Maharashtra’s ideological heritage.