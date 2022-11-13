Morning Digest | Situation on LAC stable but unpredictable, says Army chief; India seeks COP27 deal to ‘phase down’ all fossil fuels, and more

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Situation on LAC stable but unpredictable: Army chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh is “stable but unpredictable”, Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday. He said five of the seven friction points had been resolved and the focus was now on the remaining two. He said there was no major reduction in the strength of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops along the LAC.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | 73.6% polling as voters brave cold, trudge through snow

Polling concluded peacefully for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with the hill State recording a voter turnout of nearly 73.64%, as per provisional data at 11.30 p.m. The State had recorded polling of 75.57% in the 2017 election. From capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the State voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new State Government.

2 non-local workers shot at, injured in Anantnag: J&K Police

Two non-local workers were shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday evening. The J&K police said terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag.

Paris Agreement requires phase down of all fossil fuels: India at COP27

As negotiators from 194 parties started working out a draft cover text at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, India on Saturday said meeting the long-term goal of the Paris Agreement requires “phase down of all fossil fuels“, sources told PTI. “Natural gas and oil also lead to emission of greenhouse gases. Making only one fuel the villain is not right,” a source in the Indian delegation attending the climate talks said.

Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on kidney donation: ‘It’s just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father’

Rohini Acharya has confirmed media reports that she intends to donate one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father, the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, tweeting on Friday that it was “just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father”. Mr. Prasad plans to get a kidney transplant in Singapore, where Ms. Acharya and her family are based.

Won’t contest elections myself: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on November 12 ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself, but reiterated his pledge to build a “better alternative” for his home State of Bihar. Addressing a press conference, he also lambasted JD(U) leaders for alleging that he was a “ dhandhebaaz“ (trader) with little political acumen, and challenged them to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “why he had me put up at his residence for two years”.

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city of Kherson

Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio services returned Saturday to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Moscow’s forces livable after more than eight months under occupation. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson.

Gujarat Assembly polls | BJP faces rebellion, five leaders threaten to fight as independents

At least one sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs and four former legislators have threatened to contest as independents after they were denied tickets by the party for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1 and 5. While some of these disgruntled leaders have said they will make their next move after consulting supporters, former BJP MLA and a known tribal face of the party, Harshad Vasava, has already filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from Nandod (Scheduled Tribe reserved) seat.

Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt. Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.

George Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint

George Russell gave Mercedes a first win of the Formula One season in the Sao Paulo sprint on Saturday, with seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row for Sunday's grand prix. The 100-km race set the grid for the main event at Interlagos, with Brazil the penultimate grand prix of the season, but also carried important points for some of the top eight finishers.

Stay ‘unscheduled sale’ of Electoral Bonds, activist asks ECI

In the run up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, transparency campaigner and RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd.) on Saturday filed a formal complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, demanding a stay on the ‘unscheduled sale’ of Electoral Bonds.

Two sculptors cross swords over Netaji statue at India Gate

After the lull imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly christened Kartavya Path is attracting crowds all over again. One of the centres of attraction is the 28-foot-tall black granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose placed under the canopy behind India Gate. But, two artists are contesting over their share of contribution to the piece of art, which was unveiled with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman puts off Delhi visit, officials cite ‘scheduling’ difficulties

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) cancelled a planned visit to Delhi on Sunday due to “scheduling issues” on both sides, according to sources. While the visit was not officially announced, it has been under planning for several weeks, after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had delivered a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, inviting the Saudi Prince.

Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on November 13 with both goals from Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup. The Norwegian midfielder, one of the revelations of Arsenal's swashbuckling early-season form, slotted his first into a gaping net in the 55th minute after a Fabio Vieira cross at the end of a typically clever passing by the visitors.