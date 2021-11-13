News

Morning digest | Healthcare workers to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations across India; Negotiators at COP26 brainstorm over draft, and more

Members of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade take part in a protest during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on November 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Biden-Xi set virtual summit for November 15 to discuss tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will have a virtual meeting on Monday evening, the White House announced. The meeting, their first after Mr Biden took office, has been in the making for a while.

COP26 | Negotiators brainstorm over draft

The 2022 edition of the Conference of Parties, or the 27th COP, will take place at at Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt and the 28th edition in 2023 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the Council decided even as a final agreement to conclude COP26 proved elusive until the time of going to press.

Government nod for doorstep COVID-19 vaccination

Healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, said additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Manohar Agnani on Friday.

Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990s

A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir has kept the minorities and migrant workers on edge. Peerzada Ashiq reports on how the attacks have once again disrupted the hard-earned goodwill between the majority and minority communities in the Valley

Remote education was inaccessible to most children, says survey

Only 20% of school age children in India had access to remote education during the pandemic, of whom only half participated in live online lessons, according to a new national sample survey by ICRIER and LIRNEAsia, a think tank focussed on digital policy. In fact, 38% of households said at least one child had dropped out of school completely due to COVID-19.

Railways to resume regular train services

Nearly 20 months after the pandemic disrupted operations, the Indian Railways on Friday said it will resume regular trains with pre-COVID fares.

Chennai receives 5.5 times more rainfall than normal

Chennai received nearly five-and-a-half times more than the normal rainfall between November 7 and 12. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the city has received 46cm of rainfall  during these six days. This is nearly 491% more than the normal quota of 8 cm in the city.

Professor Bimal Patel elected to International Law Commission for 5-year term

Professor Bimal Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University and Member of National Security Advisory Board of India, has been elected to the International Law Commission for a five-year term starting January 1, 2023 in a hard-fought election at the United Nations.

Truce may be in sight in Rajasthan Congress

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot indicated on Friday that a truce may be in sight between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Cabinet reshuffle in the State, after a 45-minute long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

ICC and the Afghanistan issue

Days before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board discusses Afghanistan’s status as a full member after the Taliban took over governance in the country, Geoff Allardice, acting CEO, ICC, said the new government has conveyed that it wouldn’t stop women’s cricket.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 8:37:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-november-13-2021/article37466517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY