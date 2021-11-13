Morning digest | Healthcare workers to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations across India; Negotiators at COP26 brainstorm over draft, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will have a virtual meeting on Monday evening, the White House announced. The meeting, their first after Mr Biden took office, has been in the making for a while.

The 2022 edition of the Conference of Parties, or the 27th COP, will take place at at Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt and the 28th edition in 2023 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the Council decided even as a final agreement to conclude COP26 proved elusive until the time of going to press.

Healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, said additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Manohar Agnani on Friday.

A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir has kept the minorities and migrant workers on edge. Peerzada Ashiq reports on how the attacks have once again disrupted the hard-earned goodwill between the majority and minority communities in the Valley

Only 20% of school age children in India had access to remote education during the pandemic, of whom only half participated in live online lessons, according to a new national sample survey by ICRIER and LIRNEAsia, a think tank focussed on digital policy. In fact, 38% of households said at least one child had dropped out of school completely due to COVID-19.

Nearly 20 months after the pandemic disrupted operations, the Indian Railways on Friday said it will resume regular trains with pre-COVID fares.

Chennai received nearly five-and-a-half times more than the normal rainfall between November 7 and 12. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the city has received 46cm of rainfall during these six days. This is nearly 491% more than the normal quota of 8 cm in the city.

Professor Bimal Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University and Member of National Security Advisory Board of India, has been elected to the International Law Commission for a five-year term starting January 1, 2023 in a hard-fought election at the United Nations.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot indicated on Friday that a truce may be in sight between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Cabinet reshuffle in the State, after a 45-minute long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Days before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board discusses Afghanistan’s status as a full member after the Taliban took over governance in the country, Geoff Allardice, acting CEO, ICC, said the new government has conveyed that it wouldn’t stop women’s cricket.