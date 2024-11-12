Campaign ends for first phase of Jharkhand polls and bypolls to 31 Assembly and one Lok Sabha seats

Campaigning ended for phase-I of Jharkhand Assembly elections as well as bypolls in 33 Assembly constituencies and the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala from where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut.

After storm over allegations, Australia Today clarifies ban was by Meta platforms, not Canadian government

The Australian media portal at the centre of a storm between India and Canada clarified on Monday (November 11, 2024) that it had not been “selectively blocked” by the Canadian government as alleged earlier. In a statement responding to a denial issued by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the portal, which focuses on Indian diaspora issues, said it was “not aware” that Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram had decided not to broadcast all news content on its sites in Canada due to a dispute over Canada’s “Online News Act” since 2023.

Trial in R.G. Kar rape-murder case begins at Kolkata court

Almost three months after the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, trial in the case began on Monday (November 11, 2024) at a court in Kolkata.

North Korea ratifies mutual defence treaty with Russia

North Korea has ratified a mutual defence treaty with Russia signed by the two countries' leaders in June, which calls for each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack, state media KCNA said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Ten armed militants killed in Jiribam encounter with security forces

Ten armed militants were killed in Manipur’s Jiribam in “retaliatory fire” after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post came under attack on Monday (November 11, 2024), police said.

RBI announces rules to reclassify FPI investment as FDI once it crosses 10% holding in Indian firms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with the Government of India and the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Monday (November 11, 2024) finalised rules for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) whose investments would be reclassified as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) the moment it breaches the 10% stake threshold in an Indian company, under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.

RPL stock case: SC dismisses SEBI’s appeal against SAT order giving relief to Mukesh Ambani

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) dismissed a plea filed by SEBI against a Securities Appellate Tribunal order which set aside the penalty imposed by the market regulator on RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and two other entities in a case related to alleged manipulative trading in shares of the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) in November 2007.

Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others sent to police custody till November 19

A court in Mumbai on Monday (November 11, 2024) remanded suspected main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique’s murder case to police custody till November 19.

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Israeli forces sent tanks into the western side of Gaza’s Nuseirat camp on Monday (November 11, 2024) in a new incursion into the enclave’s central area, and Palestinian medics said Israeli military strikes had killed at least 11 persons since Sunday (November 10, 2024) night.

JMM releases manifesto, promises 33% job quota for women

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday (November 12, 2024) released its manifesto for Assembly elections promising 33% of reservation to women in State government jobs.

Thousands rally in Georgia to question the vote and demand a new election

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Monday (November 11, 2024) in Georgia’s capital in continuing protests against the ruling party’s declared victory in the October 26 parliamentary election amid allegations that Russia helped rig the vote.

Abdullah eyes return of twin capital system, holds meeting of Ministers, officials in Jammu

In a bid to revive the twin capital system in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday (November 11, 2024) chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and officials at the Secretariat in Jammu, which has acted as the winter capital in the past.

Rupee may depreciate 8-10% during Trump 2.0, says SBI report

The rupee may depreciate 8-10% against the U.S. dollar during the Trump 2.0 regime, said a SBI research report, even as the local currency hit its all-time low on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Kejriwal hints at fielding new faces in Delhi Assembly poll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 11, 2024) hinted that the party is looking to replace many of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming Assembly election and sought to address the potential fallout by telling party workers to be loyal to him, not to any particular MLA or councillor.

COP29 begins amid global headwinds

The 29th Conference of the Parties, or COP29, began in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday (November 11, 2024) perhaps with more headwinds than ever before.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Sangita’s double strike hands India comfortable 4-0 win over Malaysia

Young striker Sangita Kumari scored a brace as defending champions India defeated Malaysia 4-0 to open their campaign at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on a confident note in Rajgir on Monday (November 11, 2024).

