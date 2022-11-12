Morning Digest | Centre’s silence on judicial postings condemnable, says SC; Himachal Pradesh all set to vote today

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Centre’s silence on judicial postings condemnable: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday lambasted the Centre for withholding names recommended or reiterated by the collegium for judicial appointments, even saying that the government is using silence and inaction as “some sort of a device” to force worthy candidates and prominent lawyers to withdraw their consent.

Himachal Pradesh all set to vote; to decide fate of 412 candidates

After weeks of intense campaigning, all 68 Assembly constituencies, in Himachal Pradesh will go to vote in a single phase on November 12 to elect the next government in the State.

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC Bench withdraws from hearing Ashish Mishra’s bail plea citing ‘judicial propriety’

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna on November 11, 2022, withdrew for the sake of “judicial propriety” from hearing the bail application of Ashish Mishra, a Union Minister’s son and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and killings case.

Seven Indian nationals among 10 expatriate workers who died in Maldives fire

Seven Indian nationals were among the ten people who died in a fire on Thursday in the Maldivian capital Male, authorities said on Friday.

Congress criticises SC verdict; DMK, VCK, PMK, Left welcome convicts’ release

Even as the Congress described the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case as totally unacceptable and completely erroneous, its allies in Tamil Nadu – the DMK, the VCK, and the CPI(M) – welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.

Jharkhand Assembly passes Bill to raise reservation in government jobs to 77%

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asserted that his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), would come to power in the State with bigger majority and higher number of legislators in the Assembly.

Yellen moots global cooperation on cryptocurrency regulation

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed issues relating to cryptocurrency regulation during her maiden official visit to India on Friday, with Ms. Yellen mooting international cooperation to set high regulatory standards for crypto assets and reduce the cost of cross-border payments.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter

Biden, Xi to hold talks at G20

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Monday hold their first face-to-face meeting as leaders of their two countries along the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, amid a growing list of tensions challenging an increasingly fractious relationship.