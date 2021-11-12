Morning digest | 14 dead in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu; Stoinis and Wade propel Australia into T20 World Cup final, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade launched a spectacular attack in the final overs as Australia shocked Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After a day of steady rainfall, sometimes intense, Chennai finally found relief from the deluge after 5.30 p.m. as the weather system that originated in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coastsoutheast of the city.

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress over its leader Salman Khurshid reportedly comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as IS and Boko Haram in his latest book. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters here, went so far as to say the Opposition party was “weaving a web like a spider” against Hindus.

India has demanded a trillion dollars over the next decade from developed countries to adapt to, and mitigate, the challenges arising from global warming, and has kept this as a condition for delivering on climate commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior official who is part of ongoing climate agreement negotiations in Glasgow told The Hindu.

The CBI has sought the assistance of United States authorities in locating C. Prabhakar Reddy and Mani Annapureddy, who are wanted in connection with alleged derogatory social media posts against judges and the judiciary.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday contradicted the official position of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding Chinese construction activities in the eastern sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s Communist Party on Thursday adopted only the third “historical resolution” in its 100-year history, concluding a four-day plenum by enshrining current leader Xi Jinping’s place among the party’s tallest leaders and boosting his status ahead of a congress next year that will mark the start of his third term.

Presently, 79% of the adult population has got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38% of the eligible population has received the second dose. And more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose, according to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the release of records to a House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection led by his supporters.

A Gurgaon-based top executive at a leading telecom company had planned a grand wedding for his daughter early this year, but the second wave of the pandemic scuttled his plans. Now, with COVID-19 cases on the wane, the couple will have a Hindu ceremony later this month, following a court marriage earlier in July in the U.S.

Deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Thursday said President Ram Nath Kovind should take back the Padma award given to film actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial statement on India’s Freedom movement. The actor was awarded the Padma Shri on Tuesday.