Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments such as the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme and upholding abrogation of Article 370, will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday (November 11, 2024)

Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Chakaravarthy’s 5/17 in vain as India lose to South Africa by three wickets in 2nd T20I

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s magical craftiness en route to a maiden fifer remained a mere footnote as South Africa rode on the stubbornness of Tristan Stubbs to eke out a three-wicket win over India in a low-scoring second T20I at Gqeberha in South Africa on Sunday (November 10, 2024). The four-match series is now level at 1-1. But SA’s victory, which also halted India’s 11-match winning streak, did not come without its share of drama.

Congress files complaint with EC against BJP advertisement in Jharkhand

The Congress on Sunday (November 10, 2024) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against an advertisement campaign of the BJP in election-bound Jharkhand, in which actors with close resemblance to top leaders of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD have been used.

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Srinagar

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in the Shivpora area of the city, officials said on Sunday (November 10, 2024)

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

Israeli authorities urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday’s (November 14, 2024) France-Israel football game in Paris, after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.

Manipur Chief Minister did not meet us, Centre lied in Supreme Court: Kuki-Zo MLAs

Ten Kuki-Zo legislators from Manipur said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that the Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court last week that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had met all Kuki MLAs to bring peace in the State was a blatant lie and amounted to misleading the court.

Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shivkumar, four others arrested from U.P.

In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh STF on Sunday (November 10, 2024) arrested wanted shooter Shivkumar in NCP politician Baba Siddique murder case along with four others, an official said.

Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake promises return of Tamils’ land grabbed by state agencies

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday (November 10, 2024) assured Tamils that their land —currently held by state agencies — will be returned by his government.

JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand looted poor people’s money, alleges Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday (November 10, 2024) accused the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of looting poor people’s money to serve its political interest.

Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict

Russia and Ukraine both launched record drone attacks on each other overnight, as the Kremlin said it saw “positive signals” from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump over his desire to strike a deal to end the conflict.

Why has PM ‘denied’ Adivasis their religious identity, refused to enact Sarna code: Congress

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) by posing questions on Jharkhand, asking why had he “denied” Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code.

The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time

The Taliban will attend a U.N. climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country’s national environment agency said Sunday (November 10, 2024).

