November 11, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Governors can’t sit on Bills passed by Assembly: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday laid down that a Governor cannot sit on key Bills passed by a State Legislature after casting doubts on the validity of the Assembly session in which the proposed laws were passed with overwhelming majority by the elected representatives of the people.

Gaza crisis | India bats for two-state solution during talks with U.S.

India reiterated the need for a two-state solution to end the current Israel-Palestinian crisis, during a ministerial meeting between India and the United States on November 10.

Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker on leak of Ethics Committee’s report

Trinamool Congress member in the Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra has written to Speaker Om Birla to question how Adani Group-owned NDTV had access to the draft report of the Ethics Committee inquiring into cash-for-query allegations.

Canada police probe video warning not to fly Air India

Canada's federal police are investigating a warning in videos circulating online not to fly Air India starting November 19, the transportation minister said Thursday.

India, U.S. in agreement on strategic issues: Rajnath

India and the United States increasingly find themselves in agreement on strategic issues, including countering China’s aggression, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, and addressing regional security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 10 in the opening remarks of his bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

168 villages along China border will be connected in one year, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on November 10 that 168 villages along the China border that did not have any connectivity yet would be connected by road and other forms of communication in the next one year.

Muzaffarnagar slapping case: SC summons Education Secretary over lack of compliance

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed shock at the Uttar Pradesh government’s lack of compliance with a direction to provide expert counselling for a Muslim student whose teacher at a Muzaffarnagar private school encouraged his classmates to slap him.

BJP as a cadre-based party recognises and rewards discipline: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member from Jaipur (Rural) Rajyavardhan Rathore, now contesting Assembly polls in Rajasthan from the Jhotwara seat, says that the BJP’s success in getting many of its rebel candidates to stand down from the contest is the realisation that “discipline is recognised and rewarded in the BJP.”

Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 provides for self-regulation by broadcasters and broadcasting network operators

The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, seeks to provide for Content Evaluation Committees and a Broadcast Advisory Council for self-regulation by broadcasters and broadcasting network operators.

Xi, Biden to meet next week to ‘stabilize’ ties, says U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on November 15 in the San Francisco area to try to “stabilize” relations after recent tensions between the two superpowers, U.S. officials said.

ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership over government interference

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership with immediate effect for government interference, the sport’s governing body said on November 10. Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.

