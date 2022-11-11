Morning Digest | Coimbatore blast accused planned suicide attacks, says NIA; Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi shivling case today, and more

Jameesha Mubin, the deceased suspect in the Coimbatore bomb blast case. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Coimbatore car blast | Accused Jameesha Mubin planned suicide attacks, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency on November 10 said Jameesha Mubin, the deceased suspect in the Coimbatore bomb blast case, had planned suicide attacks to cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi shivling case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to constitute a Bench to hear a plea at 3 pm on November 11 to extend the protection of an area in the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a ‘shivling’ was found.

COP27 | India insists on higher global climate finance target by 2024

Developing countries require substantive enhancement in climate finance from the floor of $100 billion per year to meet their ambitious goals and rich countries need to lead the mobilisation of resources, India has stressed at the ongoing UN climate summit COP27.

PM Modi to visit Indonesia for G-20 Summit next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bali, Indonesia next week to attend the 17th G-20 Summit. The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Supreme Court allows activist Navlakha to be moved from jail to house arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed activist Gautam Navlakha to be shifted from Taloja Jail to house arrest in Navi Mumbai while imposing strict police surveillance on his interactions and movements, as in prison.

Payments still an issue; India and Russia working towards a solution

With larger payments still an issue, of which defense deals account for a large part, India and Russia are trying to find a workaround and this was one of the issues that were discussed between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during his recent visit, according to official sources.

Vice-Chancellors must have served 10 years as professor, be picked from panel, says Supreme Court

A Vice-Chancellor should have a minimum teaching experience of 10 years as a professor in a university and his or her name should be recommended by a search-cum-selection committee. The appointment of a Vice-Chancellor (VC) is to be made from the names recommended by the search-cum-selection committee, the Supreme Court held in a judgment on Thursday.

Uttarakhand bans five drugs made by Patanjali

Authorities of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand has asked Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy to stop the production of five drugs as well as remove their advertisements in the media. The pharmacy, which comes under the Patanjali company founded by yoga exponent Baba Ramdev, has been found in repeated contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act.

Visa wait times to drop after July 2023, says U.S. ahead of Yellen visit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 11, 2022 to hold the 9th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership in Delhi, where the two sides will sign a joint statement, explore cooperation on financial regulatory and technical issues as well as U.S. support for India’s upcoming G-20 presidency.

Human rights defenders should conform to law of land, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

India appreciates the role of human rights defenders, journalists, and activists in the democratic system but the activities of these groups and individuals should be in conformity with the law of the land, said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva on Thursday. The session was livestreamed.

Andaman and Nicobar ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang rape case

The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary, Jitendra Narain, in a gang rape case. The victim's lawyer, Phatick Chandra Das, said Mr. Narain was arrested after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by a local court.

Midterms full of firsts for female, Black, Indian-origin, LGBTQ candidates

A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the office of governor. In Maryland, voters elected the State's first Black governor. Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress, after being the only State never to have had female representation in the House.