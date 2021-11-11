Morning digest | Eight districts in T.N. brace for severe rain today; China, U.S. pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The IMD has issued red alert for eight districts — Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai — on Thursday as extremely heavy rainfall measuring above 20.4 cm is expected in one or two places and very heavy to heavy rainfall in a few places.

The world's top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.

Normal life remained disrupted for the fourth day in many parts of Chennai and coastal districts following rain and waterlogging on Wednesday, even as the north coastal regions in Tamil Nadu braced themselves to face the forecast of severe rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department announced the weather system has intensified into a depression and would cross the north Tamil Nadu coast close to north of Puducherry by Thursday evening.

Daryl Mitchell’s calculated assault (72 n.o., 47b, 4x4, 4x6), Devon Conway’s sensible knock (46, 38b, 5x4, 1x6) and James Neesham’s cameo (27, 11b, 1x4, 3x6) took New Zealand to a five-wicket win against England with six balls to spare in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), Gregory Meeks (Democrat), has encouraged the Biden administration to consider a waiver of sanctions for India for the purchase of the Russian S-400 Triumf missile defence system, which New Delhi is expected to take delivery of by the end of this year.

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws at the State borders of Delhi is about to complete a year, a recent socio-economic study by researchers associated with the Punjabi University at Patiala says most of those who lost their lives during the movement are “small and marginal farmers” and “landless cultivators”.

After crossing $30 billion for seven successive months, India’s merchandise exports have hit a home-grown stumbling block in the first 10 days of this month — a new system mandating online issuance of Certificates of Origin (CoO) for every outbound consignment from November 1 that has put exporters in a tizzy.

A draft document of the agreement that countries, including India, are negotiating in Glasgow, Scotland underlines that the promised climate finance by the developed countries is “insufficient to respond to the worsening climate change impacts in developing countries” and urges the developed countries to “urgently scale up.”

A 21-year-old Haryana-based trainee wrestler, Nisha Dahiya, and her 18-year-old brother, were shot dead by the former’s coach, while her mother was left severely injured, on Wednesday, inside a wrestling academy on the outskirts of Halalpur village in Sonipat, the Haryana Police said.

A 23-year-old man from Sangareddy was picked up by a police team from Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly holding out threats of rape to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s 10-month-old daughter.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “pickpocket” barb at the Government over the levy of high taxes on petrol and diesel, and described him as a “jeb katra” who would not understand what capital expenditure is.