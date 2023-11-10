November 10, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Trinamool backs Mahua Moitra, says she is competent to fight the battle on her own

The Trinamool Congress leadership on November 9 put its weight behind Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra by raising questions on why the Ethics Committee of Parliament is not taking up allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and stating that the party MP was ‘competent enough to fight her own battle’.

Supreme Court attains full strength as case log nears 80,000

The Supreme Court welcomed three new judges on Thursday, taking the judicial strength to its sanctioned capacity of 34, even as the pendency clock on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) dashboard threatens to hit a high of 80,000 cases in the next 24 hours.

BJP works on collective decision; will discharge the responsibilities given to me by the party: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While the BJP is going with collective leadership in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election and not projecting the sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a chief ministerial face, Mr. Chouhan, in a telephonic interview to The Hindu, said that he will discharge whatever duty he will be assigned by the party.

Nitish Kumar loses cool again in State Assembly, attacks Jitan Ram Manjhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool again in the State Assembly on Thursday and said it was due to his “stupidity” that he had made Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister of the State.

Two bullet-ridden bodies found in Imphal likely to be identified as abducted Kuki-Zo people: police source

Two days after four Kuki-Zo people, including the mother of a serving soldier, were snatched by a mob and abducted from a vehicle at a security checkpoint in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, police said they have found the bullet-ridden bodies of a man and a woman in two different locations in Imphal in the past 24 hours.

In Rajasthan, a manifesto from the people and for the people

A “people’s manifesto” released by civil rights groups ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan has called upon political parties to give the highest priority to citizens’ democratic rights. The manifesto was released on Wednesday in the presence of representatives from the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP, and other parties.

Amid electioneering, a murder creates tensions in Narendra Tomar’s Dimani

It’s only noon, but local residents warn of safety concerns due to recent violence in Dimani, a constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, part of the Gwalior-Chambal region. “You should not roam here for long. Leave as soon as you can as the tensions might increase here,” says Lakhan Singh Nishad, a commercial driver.

Centre faults Punjab’s farm fires for Delhi’s air pollution problem

With Delhi’s air pollution plummeting precipitously and no respite expected in the weeks ahead, a meeting chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary and senior officers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi on November 8 concluded that the current crisis was “majorly” on account of stubble burning.

U.K. Home Secretary Braverman accuses police of bias for refusing to ban pro-Palestine march

U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused the Metropolitan Police of bias following its refusal to ban a pro-Palestine march in London this Saturday. Ms. Braverman also referred to protestors as “hate marchers”.

NZ vs SL | Kiwis ‘almost’ seal a semifinal spot after Sri Lankans fail to put up a challenge

New Zealand moves to sole fourth in the table, two points ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan; a superior net run rate for Williamson’s men means the other contenders need astronomical victories in their last league games for qualification

