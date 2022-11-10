Morning Digest | Kerala moves to remove Governor as Chancellor of universities; level of groundwater extraction lowest in 18 years, finds study, and more

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Kerala moves to remove Governor as Chancellor of universities

The State Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to request Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to promulgate an ordinance removing him as the sole chancellor of State universities.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Ministers from previous Gujarat administration opt out of Assembly election

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy, Nitin Patel, and other top Cabinet colleagues of his erstwhile government have opted out of contesting the Assembly election.

Level of groundwater extraction lowest in 18 years, finds study

Groundwater extraction in India saw an 18-year decline, according to an assessment by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) made public on Wednesday.

The total annual groundwater recharge for the entire country is 437.60 billion cubic metres (bcm) and annual groundwater extraction for the entire country is 239.16 bcm, according to the 2022 assessment report. Further, out of the total 7,089 assessment units in the country, 1,006 units have been categorised as “over-exploited” in the report.

Centre devises new guidelines for TV channels; broadcast of socially relevant topics compulsory

The Union Cabinet has approved the new guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of television channels in India, under which all the stations holding permission — except for the foreign channels and where it may not be feasible, -- would have to broadcast content on issues of national importance and social relevance for at least 30 minutes every day.

In major retreat, Russia orders withdrawal from Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, a significant retreat and potential turning point in the war.

ED again summons Hemant Soren in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate has sent another summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to get his statement recorded on November 17, in connection with the alleged illegal mining case.

The corrupt destroy the country: SC counters govt. in Navlakha case

A Supreme Court Bench stated on November 9 that it is corrupt who destroy the country, in a sharp response to the government’s claim that people like activist Gautam Navlakha, who is charged under UAPA in the Bhima Koregaon case for alleged Maoist links, “want to destroy the country and their ideology is that type”.

Construction of Adani-backed Colombo port terminal begins

The construction of the Adani Group-led terminal project at the strategically located Colombo Port officially commenced on Wednesday, a year after the Indian company sealed the deal with Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and conglomerate John Keells Holdings.

Republicans make gains in U.S. midterm polls but no ‘red wave’

The Republican Party’s hopes of a “red wave” carrying them to power in the U.S. Congress faded on Wednesday as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party put up a stronger-than-expected defense in midterm elections headed for a cliffhanger finish.

Microsoft faces new EU antitrust complaint on cloud computing practices

Microsoft faces a new antitrust complaint over its cloud computing practices as trade group CISPE, whose members include Amazon, took its grievance to European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday.

India vs England semifinals today

India and England throw up historical threads harking back to the Empire-colony duopoly, spice-trade, tea and the plunder of the Kohinoor.