PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 31, 2024) celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

Senior BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, Devender Singh Rana (59), passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Fraidabad on Thursday, a party spokesman said.

Spanish rescue teams hunt for missing after deadly floods

Spain issued another storm warning on Thursday (October 31, 2024) for part of the Valencia region devastated by floods that have killed at least 95 people, as rescuers scoured flooded fields and stranded cars for those still missing.

Delhi air pollution: Relentless firecracker bursting during Diwali shrouds city in smog

Relentless bursting of firecrackers blanketed Delhi in dense smoke on Thursday, causing severe noise pollution and reducing visibility, as people defied a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali.

Rocket fire from Lebanon kills 5 in deadliest attack on northern Israel since invasion

Rocket fire from Lebanon killed five people in northern Israel on Thursday (October 31, 2024), including four foreign workers, in the deadliest such attack since Israel’s invasion earlier this month.

Not upset about failing to meet Amit Shah, may get chance later: Parents of R.G. Kar victim

The parents of the medic who was raped and murdered in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital said on Thursday (October 31, 2024) that they were not upset about not getting an audience with Union Minister Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal on October 27.

IPL 2025 | Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League’s 2025 edition, despite the team having a disastrous 2024 season under his leadership.

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is retained, but Rishabh Pant is not. Andre Russell is retained, but Shreyas Iyer is not. Rajat Patidar is retained, K.L. Rahul is not.

