Morning Digest: Yogi Adityanath vows to put in place tough law against ‘love jihad', TN Agriculture Minister Doraikkannu no more, and more

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would bring an “effective law” against “love jihad”, a slur politically used by the Hindu right-wing to target inter-faith relationships and marriages involving a Muslim man.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu died at a private hospital in Chennai late on October 31 after battling COVID-19-related complications. He was 72.

The Kauvery Hospital, in a bulletin said, Mr. Doraikkannu passed away at 11.15 p.m.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.

The J&K government on October 31 decided to declare all the actions taken under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also known as the Roshni Act, under which 20 lakh kanals of land was to be transferred to existing occupants, as “null and void”, and has decided to retrieve the land within six months.

Days after a protest by the Indian government, the U.S. State Department agreed to amend its version of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments at the “2+2” Indo-U.S. meeting on October 27

An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting in the French city of Lyon, a police source said

For 29-year-old Sonu Khatik, the byelection promise of a canal near his village in Bhind district holds little value. “What will we do with an irrigation system as we are landless and migrate for work?” he said, idling at the Ratwa village square.

The CPI(M) central committee has approved the State unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties including the Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April.

While novel coronavirus is undergoing many mutations, one particular mutation called D614G, according to a study, has become the dominant variant in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunrisers Hyderabad took control of its IPL destiny, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The win places the side fourth (12 points), but with a more-than-healthy net run rate of +0.555, all it needs is a victory over Mumbai Indians on the final day to make the playoffs.