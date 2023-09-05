Morning Digest | Manipur violence undermines India’s development strides: Meitei diaspora to PMO; Centre moots panel to evaluate carrying capacity of 13 Himalayan States, and more

September 05, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

Continued violence in Manipur undermines India’s strides in development ahead of G-20: Meitei diaspora to PMO

The persistence of violence in Manipur for over four months now threatens to undermine the “significant strides in development” India is making as the country prepares to host the G-20 Summit, a group of 1,300 Meitei people from across Europe, the U.S., and other parts of the world and their supporters have said in an open letter to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Arvind Kejriwal pledges electricity bill waivers, free education in Rajasthan as AAP gears up for polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on September 4 pledged to waive all previous electricity bills in Rajasthan if his party secures victory in the upcoming Assembly election in the State. He also promised free electricity up to 300 units per month to every household and an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply.

Congress chief Kharge constitutes Central Election Committee

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 4 constituted the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) with 16 members, including himself and his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Sanatana row | Congress says Sarva Dharma Sambhava is the party’s position, Kamal Nath is categorical in rejecting Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment

Respecting all religions is our philosophy, the Congress said on Monday as the party tried to play down the Sanatana Dharma comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. On Saturday, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said that Sanatana Dharma is like “malaria and dengue” and “such things should not be opposed but eradicated”.

Government proposes in SC tech panel to evaluate carrying capacity of 13 Himalayan States

The Centre has proposed forming a 13-member technical committee to evaluate the “carrying capacity” of 13 Himalayan States. Frequent landslips leading to deaths and destruction had led the Supreme Court to moot a re-evaluation of the load-carrying capacity of hill towns and cities.

CJI asks petitioners if Article 370 is above Basic Structure, amending powers of Parliament

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 4 said petitioners were placing Article 370 on a pedestal loftier than the Basic Structure Doctrine of the Constitution and even beyond the reach of the amending powers of Parliament. The Chief Justice, heading a Constitution Bench hearing the challenge to the repeal of Article 370, was responding to submissions by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the petitioner side, that Article 370 (1) had assumed a permanent character as soon as the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly was dissolved in 1957 after the framing of the State Constitution.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly monsoon session set to be stormy

The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, set to begin on September 18, is expected to be a stormy one as the ruling Congress and the principal opposition BJP are drawing up plans to match against each other on various issues, including the ‘management and mismanagement’ surrounding adverse climate-linked events in the State.

After COVID-19, Russia rolls out the red carpet for Indian tourists again

Russian authorities are pulling out all the stops to lure Indian tourists in a bid to shore up arrivals in a post-pandemic scenario and amid the ongoing Ukraine imbroglio. While the e-visa facility with validity for 60 days and a processing time of just four workdays was extended to Indians last month, efforts are under way to tide over issues around the rouble and the inability to access plastic money arising out of the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States.

President Macron to raise risks against ‘partitioning of the world’ at G-20

President Emmanuel Macron of France will speak against “partitioning of the world” in the G-20 summit to be held here during September 9-10 and focus on deepening French engagement with the Indo-Pacific region during his September 10 Dhaka visit, the French government said on September 4.

Turkey’s President meets Russia’s Putin and aims to revive the wartime Ukraine grain export deal

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday sought to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war with Russia. Mr. Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier and was seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, West Asia and the rest of Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on.

Asia Cup | India crush Nepal by 10 wickets to enter Super Four

Unfazed by a bland bowling effort, India hit the top gear through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who made polished unbeaten fifties, to post a 10-wicket win over Nepal that also ensured them an Asia Cup Super Four berth here on Monday. Amidst frequent rain interruptions, Nepal posted an impressive 230 after being asked to bat first.

India set to announce WC squad, Prasidh, Tilak and Samson likely to miss out

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma — the two additional members of India’s 17-member squad along with Sanju Samson, the travelling reserve — are set to miss out on India’s squad for the men’s Cricket World Cup. The 15-member squad is set to be announced on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline to submit the squad.