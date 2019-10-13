Morning digest: MPs want to ditch BSNL, MTNL; China most significant geopolitical threat, says Senator Ted Cruz, and more

Fed up with call drops and poor network connectivity, several Members of Parliament (MPs) are keen to drop their official telecommunications providers, government-owned BSNL and MTNL.

The Supreme Court has cautioned high courts against taking disciplinary action against judicial officers merely on the ground that they had passed wrong judicial orders.

“To err is human,” a Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose quoted Alexander Pope to the high courts in a recent judgment.

India will risk losing intelligence from by the U.S. if it goes ahead with allows Chinese telecom major Huawei to be part of its 5G infrastructure, a U.S. Republican Senator said during a visit to Delhi that coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Chennai.

Not all is well with a system that leaves students cooped up in filthy quarters that pass off as hostels. The continuing abysmal state of hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department needs attention, and action, now

The status of the land in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992, cannot be “altered, changed or transferred in any manner,” the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stated on Saturday, rejecting opinions by some prominent Muslims in favour of giving up claim to the disputed site.

If he turned heads with his dhoti and angavastram on Friday, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking barefoot on Saturday, picking up trash from the Kovalam beach after his morning walk, set off another social media storm.

The Supreme Court has ordered a milkman to surrender and serve his six-month prison sentence for selling adulterated milk a quarter century ago.

Suspected SIMI operative Azharuddin alias Azhar alias Chemical Ali, wanted in connection with the 2013 Bodhgaya and Patna bomb blasts, was nabbed by the Chhattisgarh Police from Hyderabad airport after he landed from Saudi Arabia, an officer said on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate has zeroed in on several domestic and overseas assets allegedly linked to international drug dealer Iqbal Mirchi, including 25 properties in the U.K. and one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Federal judges in three States of the U.S. on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s policy to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other government benefits.

This year, the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded to three scientists, William G. Kaelin Jr. from Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Maryland, U.S., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe from Francis Crick Institute, London, and Gregg L. Semenza from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering for their discovery of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The three scientists have uncovered the genetic mechanisms that allow cells to respond to varying levels of oxygen.