Morning Digest | Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till October 31; ED searches against Rajasthan Congress leaders kick up row ahead of Assembly polls, and more

October 27, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till October 31

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on October 26. The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days.

ED searches against Rajasthan Congress leaders kick up row ahead of Assembly polls

The Enforcement Directorate’s raids on the premises of two Congress leaders as part of a money laundering probe, and a summons issued to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, led to a political slugfest on Thursday ahead of the State’s Assembly election. Mr. Gehlot accused the BJP-led Union government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) like “swarms of locusts”.

Israeli troops carry out an hour-long ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion

Israeli troops and tanks launched an hourslong ground raid into northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said, striking several militant targets in order to “prepare the battlefield” before a widely expected ground invasion after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes.

Palestinians will choose death over becoming refugees once again: Ambassador of Palestine Adnan Abu Al-Haija

Palestinians will choose death over becoming refugees in other countries despite the threat of Israeli bombing, said Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija here on Thursday. Speaking to The Hindu in an exclusive interview, Mr. Al Haija said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have not achieved any military objective by carrying out bombing raids over the Gaza Strip.

Five militants killed near LoC in Kupwara: police

Five militants killed in a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday. A police spokesperson said an encounter with infiltrators started in the Machhal Sector, in which five terrorists were killed. The police said the Kupwara Police have provided the information about the presence of infiltrators.

ED attaches assets worth ₹134 crore in Karvy group scam

The officials from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 assets worth ₹134.02 crore in the form of 1,000 Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd. (KFintech). The total attachment in this case stands at ₹2,229.56 crore, according to the officials.

Maratha supporter ends life; anti-quota lawyer’s vehicles vandalised by activists

The agitation for Maratha reservation boiled over on October 26 after a 25-year-old youth allegedly took his own life in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district while quota activists vandalised vehicles belonging to a Mumbai-based lawyer who had been opposing Maratha reservation.

90% of paint samples tested contain lead above permissible limits in India: Study

Over 90% of 51 paints used to paint houses, which are available in the Indian market, analysed by two research and advocacy groups contain lead concentrations above the Central government’s permissible limit of 90 parts per million (ppm). Also, 76.4% of these paints contained lead more than 111 times the permissible limit, according to the analysis.

India creates history in Asian Para Games, takes tally to record 82 medals with 2 days left

Indian para athletes on October 26 created history by winning the highest number of medals in the Asian Para Games, taking the country’s tally to 82, including 18 gold. India have now gone past the earlier best of 72 medals achieved in the 2018 edition in Indonesia .India added 18 medals, including three gold, on October 26.

Rishi Sunak calls for joint global stand on AI safety

Projecting Britain as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a joint global statement on AI safety. His speech coincided with the release of papers on the risks of AI produced by the U.K.’s intelligence agencies ahead of an international ‘AI Safety Summit’ in Bletchley Park next week.

ENG vs SL | Sri Lanka piles up England’s misery, leaves its title defence in tatters

For Sri Lanka, the win will feel like oxygen. Chasing 157, it was reduced to 23 for two as England tried to make a contest out of it. But Pathum Nissanka (77 n.o., 83b, 7x4, 2x6) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65 n.o., 54b, 7x4, 1x6) put on 137 fine runs to carry Sri Lanka to its second win of the tournament and fifth straight victory over England in World Cups.

