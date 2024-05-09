INDIA bloc leaders to meet Election Commission over voter turnout, ‘religious’ politics

Leaders of the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will meet the Election Commission on May 9 over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha election after each phase, sources said.

Sam Pitroda resigns as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Congress leader Sam Pitroda resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8 after his controversial remarks spurred the BJP to label the party “racist”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accepted Mr. Pitroda’s decision.

PM Modi is targeting his ‘friends’ as his chair has started ‘shaking’, says Congress

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 asked why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stopped raising the “Adani-Ambani issue” and if a deal had been struck, the Congress hit back, claiming that the tide of the election had turned and that had forced the Prime Minister to target his “friends”.

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party offers to back Congress against BJP in Haryana

Amidst a deepening political crisis in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State, the Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on May 8 offered to “consider” outside support to the Congress to bring down the government.

Air India Express cancels 86 flights after nearly 300 cabin crew report ‘sick’; government asks airline to resolve issues promptly

At least one in five flights were cancelled at Air India Express as its cabin crew went on a mass sick leave over issues related to its merger with erstwhile AirAsia India, forcing the government to step in and ask the airline to resolve employee issues “promptly” within weeks of another Tata Group airline facing similar turmoil.

Sharad Pawar’s ‘regional parties merge with Congress’ remark meets with approval from Maharashtra Congress

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s remark that several regional parties could merge with the Congress in the near future has triggered speculation of Mr. Pawar’s own NCP (SP) faction assimilating within the Congress fold.

5,457 illegal immigrants identified in Kamjong district till now, says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government had detected 5,457 illegal immigrants in Kamjong district of the State as of May 7, out of which biometric data has been collected for 5,173. Their deportation process is underway, the CM said in a post on social media platform X, adding that his government had been handling the “alarming situation” with “utmost sensitivity”.

IAF continues to douse forest fire in Uttarakhand even as State claims in Supreme Court that emergency is over

On a day when the Uttarakhand government submitted in the Supreme Court that the emergency situation pertaining to forest fire is now over and only 15 small to intermediate fires were reported as on 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the bulletin released by the State Forest department cited 40 fresh cases of fire on May 8, 2024.

Who sends the CBI to States to investigate, SC asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept at face value the Centre’s claim that it has no control over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking who else can send the premier investigating agency to States to investigate cases.

H.D. Revanna shifted to prison in Bengaluru

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has now been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complex, after he was remanded in judicial custody for seven days. He had been arrested for allegedly abducting a sex abuse victim of his son Prajwal Revanna, MP, on May 4 and remanded in police custody for three days on Sunday.

Bengal Governor willing to show CCTV, but not Mamata Banerjee and ‘her police’

Amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a woman employee, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on May 8 that Raj Bhavan was willing to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except “politician” Mamata Banerjee and “her police”.

Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence receives 11,000 affidavits

The three-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the ethnic violence in Manipur has received around 11,000 affidavits, a senior government official told The Hindu.

PM Modi’s Adani-Ambani jibe | Rahul Gandhi says PM is ‘little scared’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 8 dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get an inquiry done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after Mr. Modi had accused the Congress of having a nexus with “Ambani and Adani”.

My contest is against Lalu Prasad not Rohini, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sitting MP of Saran and three times parliamentarian who has defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and Lalu’s samadhi is now all set to face Mr. Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya at Saran Lok Sabha seat. Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) leaders earlier mocked Ms. Acharya by calling her Singaporean Bahu because she stays in Singapore with her husband and three children.

