May 12, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

SC verdicts in Delhi L-G, Maharashtra political row cases seminal and path-breaking: Congress

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgments on the Maharashtra political row as well as the one that defined the Delhi government’s legislative and executive powers, the Congress on May 11 described them as “seminal and path-breaking”. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who had argued both the cases, said the top court’s orders were a “moral, political and ethical loss for the BJP”.

Post-SC verdict, all eyes on Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar

With the Supreme Court on May 11 ruling in the Maharashtra political row case that “the Speaker must decide on the disqualification petitions within a reasonable period,” all eyes are now on Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Mr. Narwekar is born and brought up in the Colaba area of south Mumbai and he joined the Shiv Sena as a youth leader. After leaving the Sena, he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2014 and was fielded as the Lok Sabha candidate from the Mawal constituency. He lost the seat and joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Assembly polls and won the Colaba seat. He was a lawyer and had a lucrative practice before joining politics. His father-in-law is a senior NCP leader and former legislative council chairman, Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar.

EPA: New pollution limits proposed for U.S. coal, gas power plants reflect “urgency” of climate crisis

The Biden administration proposed new limits on May 11 on greenhouse gas emissions from coal-and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using a technology that has long been promised but is not used widely in the United States.

EVMs used in Karnataka had not been deployed in South Africa: EC rebuts Congress

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that no electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly poll had been deployed in South Africa as alleged by the Congress and asked the party to “publicly expose” the “sources” that spread such false information.

Students’ outfits, IIT aspirants knock at Dharmendra Pradhan’s doors for reopening JEE (Advanced) application window

As the IIT-Guwahati, the organising institute, decided not to extend the date of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), a number of aspirants and several student organisations approached the Union Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency demanding more time to submit applications.

Congress demands President’s Rule in Manipur, says it will lead to accountability

Alleging that the violence in Manipur seemed “pre-planned”, the Congress on May 11 demanded immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the State to help restore peace and normalcy. Congress party’s in-charge for Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das, also urged that relief and rehabilitation efforts need to be expedited and a compensation of ₹20 lakh should be paid to the next of kin of those who were killed in the violence.

Plan to contractualise track work, maintenance, says Railway Board Chairman

As the Railways gears up to drive India’s infrastructure growth, the Ministry of Railways is looking away from traditional methods of financing track laying and maintenance machinery on its own and is increasingly looking at contractualising the process through private players. “The role of India’s construction equipment industry in supplying critical equipment to facilitate the growth is crucial to the endeavour,” said Anilkumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Railway Board. Mr. Lahoti was addressing the 4th annual financial conclave of the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association in New Delhi on Thursday.

Regularly engage with India on human rights: White House

In the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the U.S. next month, the White House has said that the Biden administration regularly engages with India on human rights and that U.S. President Joe Biden “never shies away” from having conversations on rights issues with other leaders. The comments, made on Wednesday by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were in response to a question on whether the optics of Mr. Modi being honoured at the White House were “problematic” when there were “obvious human rights concerns” under the Modi government and “clear differences” over the two countries’ policies on Russia and Ukraine.

25 dead as Israel, Gaza militants trade fire for third day

Israel and Gaza militants traded more heavy fire Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence in months that has killed 25 people in the blockaded Palestinian enclave. Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed fighters as well as civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory. Cairo mediated in efforts toward a truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, while France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt called for an end to the violence.

IPL 2023: KKR vs RR | Jaiswal slams fastest fifty in IPL history as Rajasthan demolishes Kolkata

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in tournament history after Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect their playoff hopes in Kolkata on May 11.