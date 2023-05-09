May 09, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Court’s order to grant ST status to Meiteis will be discussed with all stakeholders, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 8 that the Manipur High Court’s order to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community in Manipur will be discussed with all stakeholders, and there was no need for anyone to be scared. The Army enhanced aerial surveillance along the Manipur-Myanmar border to keep a watch on any misadventure by insurgent groups in the neighbouring country, a source said.

Chinese militia boats cross Indian, ASEAN warships exercising in South China Sea

Boats belonging to a Chinese maritime militia approached an area where navies of India and ASEAN countries were taking part in drills in the South China Sea, two Indian sources said on May 8. An independent expert in Vietnam said Beijing appeared to be using the militia to intimidate and disrupt the naval exercise.

A High Court does not have power to direct changes in Scheduled Tribes list: CJI

As Manipur and Central governments claimed the State is returning to normalcy, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday wondered aloud why a 23-year-old Constitution Bench judgment which clearly held that no court or State has power to “add, subtract or modify” with the Scheduled Tribes List was not “shown” to the Manipur High Court in the first place.

SC issues notice to DGCA on plea for guidelines to deal with unruly passengers

The Supreme Court on May 8 asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to respond to a petition seeking clear and zero tolerance guidelines for civil authorities and airlines when faced with unruly behaviour by passengers on flights.

Huge scam exposed in the purchase of diesel by Railways

A routine preventive check by the Vigilance Department has exposed a huge scam in the purchase of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by the Indian Railways from national oil companies in one of the zones. According to Railways sources, an audit of HSD purchase by the North East Frontier Railway revealed excess payment to the tune of ₹243 crore made to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. during January-September 2022.

Will not remain silent if there is a constitutional crisis, says West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose on May 8 said he would not remain silent if there was a constitutional crisis in the State. “If there is a constitutional or legal crisis, I will not remain silent like Hamlet,” Mr. Bose said at a function at the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in north Kolkata.

In new ‘Quad’ meet with U.S, Saudi and UAE, Doval discusses infrastructure initiatives in Gulf

In what is being billed as another important “Quad” in West Asia, Saudi Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman (MbS) hosted a special meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of India, the U.S. and the UAE, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats 'attacked' in Myanmar

A convoy of diplomats travelling in Myanmar came under fire from an unknown armed group, a military official and a diplomat said on May 8. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's administration in February 2021. On May 7, a convoy of several vehicles travelling in Taunggyi township in eastern Myanmar's Shan State was attacked by an unknown armed group, a foreign diplomat based in Yangon told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Iran charges two more actresses over hijab violations: media

Iran has charged two more actresses for violating the country's dress code for women, the latest in a series of similar indictments against celebrities in the Islamic republic, local media reported on May 8. Separate legal cases against Baran Kosari, 37, and Shaghayegh Dehghan, 44 — both known for roles in Iranian cinema — were filed after they appeared in public without headscarves in recent days, according to media reports. If prosecuted, the actresses could face fines or prison terms.

Taiwan in talks for $500 mn weapons package from U.S.: Defence Minister

Taiwan is expecting a fast-tracked $500 million weapons package from Washington this year to make up for delays in arms procurements, the island's Defence Minister said on May 8. The self-ruled, democratic island lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary. With Beijing increasing its sabre-rattling towards the island, Taiwan's key ally the U.S. in September approved the Taiwan Policy Act — which would see new legislation provide billions in military aid to Taipei.

Global smartphones market contracts even as inventories rise and consumers renew less often

The global smartphone market contracted even as major brands witness pile-up in inventories and consumers rethink renewing their handsets. The market for mobile phones declined by 14% in the March ending quarter, compared to the same period last year. The drop is seen as the weakest holiday-season quarter for smartphone sales in a decade as slower-than-expected recovery in China, and waning consumer confidence due to unrelenting market volatility dampened consumer spending.

ACC set to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan after members reject PCB’s hybrid model; Sri Lanka may host tournament

In a huge setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on May 8 decided to move the Asia Cup out of the country after PCB’s proposal to host the tournament on a ‘hybrid model’ was rejected by the member nations. Sri Lanka has emerged as a front-runner to host the six-nation tournament as extremely humid conditions in the UAE in the month of September could lead to injuries to players. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan, after this snub, competes in the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 2-17.