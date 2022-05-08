A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Sedition law need not be revisited, government tells Supreme Court

A 1962 Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court, which upheld the validity of the sedition law, “must be treated as a binding precedent” that has withstood the test of time, the Centre told the Supreme Court in a written note on Saturday. The six-decade-old verdict of a five-judge Bench had allowed Section 124A (sedition) to continue to be part of the Indian Penal Code though it limited its applicability to “activities involving incitement to violence or intention or tendency to create public disorder or cause disturbance of public peace”.

SC seeks Centre, State governments’ reply on making ‘physical literacy’ a fundamental right

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and States to respond to a report recommending sports to be expressly made a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The report submitted by the court’s amicus curiae, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, suggested that the “narrow” phrase ‘sport’ be replaced by ‘physical literacy’, which is a term “firmly established as a right in the leading sporting nations of the world”.

Punjab and Haryana High Court gives Tajinder Bagga protection from arrest

In an urgent hearing taken up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday night, protection from arrest was granted to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in connection with a case of him allegedly making inflammatory remarks. In fast-paced developments during the day, Mr. Bagga approached the High Court, seeking a stay on his arrest, hours after a local court in Punjab had issued his non-bailable arrest warrant in the case.

99 out of 100 Joint Director posts vacant in Armed Forces HQ Civil Service

Vacancies in Armed Forced HQ Civil Services have arisen as junior officers can’t be promoted with court cases pending against them.

Replace biased official, say Gyanvapi mosque caretakers

The caretakers of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday submitted an application in a local court demanding that the court-appointed advocate commissioner asked to videograph a ‘Hindu site’ located behind the western wall of the mosque be replaced as he was acting in a “biased” manner.

FIR lodged in Dharam Sansad case, Delhi Police tell Supreme Court

Doing a virtual U-turn, the Delhi Police have informed the Supreme Court about the registration of a first information report (FIR) against a Dharam Sansad programme for promoting enmity and deliberately insulting religious feelings. Days after the earlier affidavit denied evidence of vitriol at the programme, the police, in their latest affidavit, said they would investigate the case in “accordance with the law”.

CBI searches premises of AAP Punjab MLA in alleged bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged ₹40 crore bank fraud case.

J&K Delimitation panel report biased, politically motivated: Congress leader Rajni Patil

Congress leader Rajni Patil, who is the party’s Kashmir in-charge, on Saturday termed the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission’s final draft as “biased and politically motivated”. “It’s aimed to benefit a particular political party,” Ms. Patil, who is touring the Valley, said.

Stalin announces free breakfast for students

On the occasion of the DMK government of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin stepping into its second year on Saturday, the State was richer by five new development schemes. Mr. Stalin made the announcements in the Assembly. The schemes are a free morning breakfast scheme for government school students, a scheme to eradicate nutrition deficiency, establishment of schools of excellence and primary health centres in urban areas and the expansion of ‘CM in Your Constituency’, a public grievances redress system, to all 234 constituencies.

NIA initiates probe into malware attack on e-devices of defence personnel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into the use of a fake Facebook profile through which several defence personnel were contacted and their communication devices accessed using a malware for security sensitive information. The agency suspects that the account was being operated from Pakistan.