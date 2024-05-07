May 07, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

All set for third phase of polling for 93 seats today

A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 States will vote in the third phase of the general elections on May 7. Initially, the Election Commission (EC) had announced 94 seats for polling in the third phase. After this though, polls in Betul were postponed to May 7, making it 95 constituencies.

Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal to halt a seven-month war with Israel. It issued a statement on May 6 saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Egypt’s Intelligence Minister.

Delhi L-G wants NIA probe against Kejriwal for receiving ‘Khalistani’ funding

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The recommendation is based on a complaint made by the World Hindu Federation India (WHFI) which alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received political funding from the banned organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

Congress alleges that its social media professionals are being ‘harassed’ by police at behest of Modi, Shah

Professionals working in the Congress’s social media department are being “harassed, questioned, intimidated and detained” by the police at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party alleged on Monday.

SIT grills Revanna; ex-Minister moves bail plea

Sleuths from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are grilling former Minister H.D. Revanna, who was arrested in an alleged case of abduction of a woman and remanded in police custody till May 8. Sources said that Mr. Revanna had been denying allegations against him and was not cooperating with investigators.

Supreme Court to urgently hear Uttarakhand forest fire petitions on May 8

The Supreme Court on May 6 agreed to urgently hear petitions on Uttarakhand forest fires on May 8 even as petitioners said 90% of the blazes were “man-made”. A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai instructed the petitioners, including senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, to inform the amicus curiae, advocate K. Parameshwar.

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka Govt allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that there should be zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal Revanna, and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of allowing the JD(S) MP to go out of the country and releasing the incriminating sex videos after the polls were over in the region dominated by Vokkaligas.

Abdullahs call for dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah pitched for a dialogue with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue on Monday.

Amit Shah takes jibe at Congress, says BJP not afraid of Muslim vote bank

On the eve of the third phase of polling in 94 Lok Sabha constituencies, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday issued a statement on Muslims, saying the BJP is not afraid of their vote bank. Mr. Shah is among the prominent contestants in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

EC ‘deliberately omitting’ details of number of people who voted, says Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress joined the Opposition chorus raising the demand that the Election Commission of India (EC) publish the absolute number of voters who cast their vote, instead of the voting percentages that the poll panel has so far shared.

