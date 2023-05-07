May 07, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST

Manipur CM Biren Singh holds all-party meeting to resolve unrest

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh held an all-party meeting on May 6 evening for collectively working toward bringing peace and stability even as the State government was verifying the deaths of 18 to 20 people in the ethnic violence in parts of Manipur since May 3.

Ancient tradition met modernity as King Charles III takes the throne

Ancient tradition met modernity on May 6, when Britian’s King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in a two-hour ceremony that was watched by millions of Britons and many more across the world. The constitutional monarch formally ascended the throne at the age of 74, as titular head of the U.K. and 14 former commonwealth countries.

Wanted Khalistani terrorist shot dead in Pakistan

A Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist from Punjab was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Lahore on May 6, a government source said. Paramjit Singh Panjwar (63), a key leader of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), a banned terror organisation, was designated as an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020.

Air raids in Sudan capital ahead of first direct talks

Air strikes battered Sudan’s capital on Saturday, as fighting entered a fourth week only hours before the warring parties are to meet in Saudi Arabia for their first direct talks. Hundreds of people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict on April 15 between Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the regular Army, and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Iran hangs Iranian-Swedish man over 2018 attack killing 25

Iran executed an Iranian-Swedish dual national on Saturday accused of masterminding a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people, one of several enemies of Tehran seized abroad in recent years amid tensions with the West.

An oil refinery in Maharashtra is dividing villages in the Konkan belt

The lush greenery of mango orchards and jackfruit trees offers a welcome relief from the blazing May sun on the Rajapur laterite plateau of Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri district. Yet, amidst the serene surroundings, residents of six villages — Barsu, Solgaon, Devache Gothane, Shivne, Goval, and Dhopeshwar – have been at odds for the past two weeks over two major issues: environment and development.

BJP launches campaign against Kejriwal; videos to highlight CM’s ‘lies’

The Delhi BJP on Saturday launched the “Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It flagged off 14 vans under the campaign which will travel across the city to show a 27-minute video on Mr. Kejriwal’s alleged “lies, deceit and corruption” to the people.

Cooking gas is a burning issue in many homes in rural Karnataka and in poll manifestos

Homemaker Daulamma of Hira village in Raichur district shares a common concern with Kamalabai of Heggali village in Kalaburgi district and Holeyamma of Samanahalli in Shivamogga district in Karnataka. As the price of LPG cylinders have increased, the lifestyle of relative convenience in cooking achieved over the last decade thanks to these cylinders, has seen a reversal. The rise in price of LPG — now at ₹1,105 per cylinder in Bengaluru as opposed to ₹585 in May 2020 — has hit them hard.

British Deputy High Commission Chennai celebrates the coronation of the King

The British Deputy High Commission in Chennai organised a reception on May 6 to mark the coronation of King Charles III in London. According to a press release, actor and politician Kamal Haasan was the Chief Guest at the event held at Cottingley in the Deputy High Commission’s premises in Nungambakkam.

Myanmar’s MAI eyes expansion of codeshare deal with AI

India’s Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) puts the number of inbound passengers who flew into the country from Myanmar in the October-December 2022 quarter at 2,259, while outbound traffic to the eastern neighbour is pegged at 1,815 passengers. The data for freight in its ‘Country-wide international traffic statistics (scheduled)‘ for the Myanmar-India sector in the period records inbound volume at 8.4 tonnes and outbound at 4.2 tonnes.

IPL 2023 | We would like to play on any surface, says Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on May 6 said his team does not have any problem playing on any strip at the M A Chidambaram stadium because of the home advantage. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a crucial IPL match at Chepauk, hitting the required runs in 17.4 overs after restricting the opposition to just 139 for 8.