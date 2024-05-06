May 06, 2024 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST

Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election concludes

A 48-hour silence period at 94 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 12 States and Union Territories commenced at 6 p.m. on May 5 with the conclusion of campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. Voting will take place on May 7. Polling for more than half of the total number of constituencies will be completed by the end of this phase.

H.D. Revanna remanded to SIT custody for three days till May 8; he says arrest is a ‘political conspiracy’

Janata Dal (S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested in an abduction case, was on Sunday remanded in three-day police custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT is probing the alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. His police custody will end on May 8.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav says PM Narendra Modi’s campaign is deeply communal and prejudiced

With polling in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election concluded, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared confident of winning comprehensively. Being his party’s star campaigner, he has so far addressed 107 political rallies, with 125 more to go, speaking on average at five rallies a day.

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, holds roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya before he began a roadshow in the holy town. “This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony held on January 22,” VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma told PTI.

Field evaluation of bids for Navy’s mega submarine deal underway; German govt. to acquire stake in TKMS

The German government is expected to take up a stake in submarine manufacturer, the TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems), and discussions are on, it has been learnt. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s mega submarine deal under Project-75I, estimated to cost upwards of ₹43,000 crore, has moved to the evaluation stage with compliance checks of the two bids received, one of which is from the TKMS.

Muslim community understands Congress, INDIA bloc using them as pawns, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5 said Muslims now understand that the Congress and INDIA bloc are using them as pawns, asserting that the community is distancing itself from them after seeing the development carried out by the BJP.

Dynasts and entrenched leaders have held sway in politics for long in Karnataka

The 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka have gone for elections a total of 440 times since 1951. The persons elected in these elections are around 250, many of them having won multiple times. Interestingly, several among them have been members of political dynasties. Repeat winners from powerful families is higher in northern Karnataka compared to south Karnataka.

Royal challenge for Mahua as Trinamool, BJP clash in Krishnanagar, but CPI(M) can tilt scales

One of the most keenly watched contests in West Bengal in the ongoing Lok Sabha election is unfolding in the Krishnanagar seat, which has come to limelight for being the constituency of Mahua Moitra.

Amid poll heat, Lalu’s daughters sweat it out

Misa Bharati and Rohini Acharya, daughters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, are busier than ever. Navigating the maze that is Bihar politics, they are trying to find a way to reach the Lok Sabha.

Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine

Russia said its armed forces had seized the village of Ocheretyne in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a string of small territorial gains for Moscow. After capturing the nearby industrial hub of Avdiivka in February, Russia has pressed its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield, advancing several kilometres deeper into Ukraine in places.

Modi and Yogi are working for your children, PM says in U.P., targets Opposition over dynastic politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over dynastic politics, alleging that these parties were contesting elections to benefit their families and their vote banks. “SP and Congress people either do good only for their family or for their vote bank,” Mr. Modi said, addressing an election rally in Etawah supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Shankar Katheria.

LSG vs KKR | Narine’s blitzkrieg powers Knight Riders to 235 against Super Giants

Sunil Narine continued his Midas touch with the bat in IPL 2024 as his blistering 39-ball 81 powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 235 for six against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 5.

