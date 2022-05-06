Ambulances lined up outside LNJP hospital, New Delhi, as new COVID-19 cases and deaths are recorded. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

May 06, 2022 08:08 IST

WHO estimates 4.7 million COVID-19-linked deaths in India

There were likely 4.7 million deaths, directly or indirectly attributable to COVID-19 in India in 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the World Health Organisation on Thursday. These are the highest, by far, for any country and comprise nearly a third of the 15 million such deaths globally.

India to contest WHO’s COVID-19 excess deaths report

India will take up the “glaring anomalies’’ in the report by the World Health Organisation on excess mortality estimates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic at the highest and appropriate forum, said sources in the Health Ministry on Thursday.

Citizenship Amendment Act was, is, and will be a reality: Amit Shah

On the day the third Trinamool Congress government completed a year in power in the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday exchanged barbs on a host of issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), law and order situation, and jurisdictional issues of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Four terror suspects held in Haryana, explosives seized

The police, in a press statement, said the four were supplied the weapons and explosives by gangster-turned-terrorist Harinder Singh Rinda, who is based in Pakistan, through drone. The explosives were to be taken to a location about which directions were to be given to the accused through an online application. Harinder was to be informed after the weapons and explosives were taken at the designated location.

J&K delimitation panel makes final report public, reserves two seats for Pandits

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission made public on Thursday its final draft on redrawn constituencies, seven additional segments, and the names of constituencies.

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others get jail term in 2017 case

A local magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana court sentenced them to three months’ imprisonment for taking out an ‘Azadi march’ from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha district without police permission in July 2017. Besides Mr. Mevani, NCP leader and former member of the Patidar agitation Reshma Patal has also been convicted under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.

Stalin handled challenges in a mature manner, say DMK allies

When he took oath of office on May 7, 2021, the challenges were too many: the State coffer was empty; the medical infrastructure was inadequate to handle the pandemic and he had to deal with a government at the Centre, led by the BJP, with a diametrically opposite political view.

Collegium recommends two names for Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has recommended Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala for appointment as apex court judges.

Peace is now permanent in Kashmir Valley, says senior Army official

Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the strategic Srinagar-based 15 Corps, has questioned the use of the term “Kashmir problem”, saying the problem in Kashmir has been largely overcome.

Over 1 lakh trees to be felled for proposed coal mining in Odisha

The Union Coal Ministry has sought to rush through the forest diversion process for proposed opencast coal mining, which would require the felling of more than one lakh standing trees in a reserve forest and cause significant disturbance to elephant population in Odisha’s Angul district.

Sri Lanka police tear gas student protesters outside parliament

Police fired tear gas on students attempting to storm Sri Lanka’s Parliament Thursday as the protesters demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst-ever economic crisis.

Israel tightens grip on West Bank with planned restrictions

A policy released by Israeli military body COGAT imposes new restrictions on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach.

LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2; offer closes on May 9

Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 16,25,35,125 bids were received, making the public issue fully subscribed, as per data on stock exchanges as of 6.24 p.m.

Jet Airways takes to skies after three years for test flight

Jet Airways could be inching closer to restarting flights with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expected to schedule its proving flights next week following which the airline will be granted an aircraft operator’s certificate (AOC).

IPL 2022 | The Warner-Powell show sets up Delhi Capitals’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aussie slams a record 89th half-century in T20s while the West Indian smashes a 35-ball 67 to take Delhi to 207; the target proves too steep for Hyderabad.

IPL 2022: GT vs MI | It’s table-topper versus basement-dweller

In this game of glorious uncertainties, one of the few constants of the season has been the underwhelming show by Mumbai Indians.