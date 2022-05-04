A select list of stories to read before you start your day

One case of COVID’s XE variant detected in India: INSACOG

India has one confirmed case of the XE variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) said in a bulletin for April 25, released on Tuesday. However, the location of this variant has not been identified.

Two tribal men beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter in M.P.

Two tribal men died after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15-20 people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police said on Tuesday.

India, Denmark to strengthen Green Strategic Partnership

India and Denmark on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy, and wastewater management.

FIR filed against Raj Thackeray for May 1 speech

In his speech, Mr. Thackeray had exhorted party workers to play the Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers “in twice the volume” in front of mosques if their speakers were not removed by the end of May 3.

Sedition law: govt. seeks more time to file its reply to petitions in Supreme Court

The Central government has sought more time to file its reply to petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the law on sedition.

Congress questions undervaluation and timing of LIC IPO

On the eve of the mega initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the Congress on Tuesday questioned why the shares of the company were being “undervalued” and offered at throwaway prices.

Indigenous artillery gun passes validation trials

The indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) jointly with the private industry crossed a milestone this week by successfully completing the validation trials towards meeting the specifications of the Army.

Recorded deaths rose to 81 lakh in 2020 from 76 lakh in 2019

The number of registered deaths increased from 76.4 lakhs in 2019 to 81.2 lakhs in 2020 and out of the total registered deaths the share of male and female are 60.2% and 39.8% respectively,’’ noted the report on ‘Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System’ for the year 2020.

Political slugfest between Congress and BJP over Rahul’s Kathmandu visit

The Congress on May 3 asserted that attending the marriage ceremony of a friend was still not a crime, as its former president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kathmandu turned into a bitter war of words.

Gujarat Congress leader Ashwin Kotwal joins the BJP

In a huge setback to the Gujarat Congress ahead of the Assembly election, its senior tribal leader and three-time legislator Ashwin Kotwal has resigned from the party as well as from the Assembly and to join the BJP.

Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri temples for devotees

The Char Dham yatra began on May 3 with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Sri Lanka’s main Opposition SJB submits no-trust motions against President, Government

Sri Lanka’s main Opposition party SJB on Tuesday handed over to the parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against the SLPP coalition government and embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, even as the government announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the proposal for a new Constitution.

April exports cross $38 bn, deficit widens past $20 bn

India exported merchandise worth $38.19 billion in April 2022, a 24.2% increase from a year earlier but 9.5% lower than the record $42.2 billion shipped out in March, official estimates released on Tuesday show.

Tata Steel Q4 profit rises 37% to ₹9,835 crore, announces stock split

Tata Steel Ltd. reported fourth quarter consolidated net profit rose 37.32% to ₹9,835 crore owing to continuous improvement in performance.

LIC raises ₹5,627 crore from anchor investors led by domestic institutions

Insurance behemoth LIC on Tuesday said it has garnered a little over ₹5,627 crore from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions ahead of its mega initial public offering (IPO).

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure delivery of 19 million tonnes of coal from overseas by end-June, according to a Power Ministry letter, reflecting an urgency to secure supplies in a pricey market amid increasing blackouts.

IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings puts together perfect game to end Gujarat Titans’ winning run

Shikhar Dhawan struck a fine half-century as error-prone Punjab Kings finally produced a clinical performance to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets and end the IPL table leaders’ five-match winning streak in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022 final confirmed for Ahmedabad; Women’s T20 Challenge moved to Pune

The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.