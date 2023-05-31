Morning Digest | Wrestlers defer plan to immerse medals after Naresh Tikait’s appeal; Amit Shah appeals for 15-day peace in Manipur, and more 

May 31, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Wrestlers defer plan to immerse medals

Gathered on the banks of the Ganga at Haridwar to immerse their medals as an act of protest just two days after their eviction from Jantar Mantar, India’s top wrestlers were stopped from their drastic act by the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday evening. Taking the medals away, he bought five days of time from the grapplers who are seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual exploitation, which he has denied.

Amit Shah appeals for 15-day peace in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed for 15-day peace in Manipur in a meeting with Kuki civil society groups in Churachandpur district, a member of the Kuki group said. The Centre is likely to announce a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence in Manipur, Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) told The Hindu.

35 lakh Class 10 students fail or drop out, unable to make it to Class 11, Ministry of Education analysis shows

Approximately 35 lakh students enrolled in Class 10 in 2021-2022 did not progress to Class 11, according to an analysis exercise carried out by the Ministry of Education (MoE). Of these 35 lakh students, 27.5 lakh failed and 7.5 lakh students did not appear for the Class 10 examinations.

While the failure rate of students in Central Boards, including the CBSE and the CISCE is as low as 5%, it can be as high as 16% in State Boards.

NCERT removes Khalistan reference from textbook

The lines which refer to a plea for a separate Sikh nation referring to the creation of Khalistan have been dropped by the NCERT from the political science textbook of Class 12. The decision was taken after receiving a representation from stakeholders, particularly after a letter from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was received by the Ministry of Education. The letter referred to withdrawing allegedly objectionable content against the Sikh community by misrepresenting Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution.

Opposition parties together at national level, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that all Opposition parties, including the Congress, were together at the national level and the defection of the Congress MLA was a local issue. “We are all together at the national level. At the State level, all the parties must understand that State parties have their own obligation,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Despite Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot truce, key ‘issues’ are yet to be ironed out

The Congress may have announced truce between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot, and asserted that the two would unitedly fight the Assembly elections but sources claimed that “core issues” remain unaddressed.

‘It’s their stand, what can we do?’: WFI chief on grapplers’ call to throw medals in Ganga

Embattled Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh responded to the protesting wrestlers, who gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to throw their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against him, saying that the charges against him are already being probed by the Delhi Police.

Government drops plans to host SCO summit in Delhi, will now be in virtual format

In a sudden change of plans just a month before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India will now Chair the summit in virtual format, not in-person, as planned before.

Manipur sportspersons vow to return medals if peace not restored soon

Thirteen top Manipur sportspersons have threatened to return their medals and awards if peace is not restored in the State soon. In a memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal on Tuesday, the athletes also sought stern action against the extremist groups behind the violence.

For top-level talks to succeed, bilateral dialogue mechanisms should be strengthened, says Nepalese expert

The upcoming visit by the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has raised hope of a major breakthrough in India’s neighbourhood, but a leading analyst said the visit was not preceded by required meetings of the bilateral mechanisms that were created to lay the grounds for top-level engagements. Mr. Prachanda is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a four-day visit during which the two sides are expected to sign agreements on water and energy projects.

Delhi HC reserves order on plea against withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency banknotes

The Delhi High Court on May 30 reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw ₹2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday. Ms. Carter, now 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, 98, who has been at home receiving hospice care since early this year. “She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the family said via The Carter Center

Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Holmes, 39, on May 30 entered a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas — where the federal judge who sentenced Holmes in November recommended she be incarcerated.

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

India on May 30 extended its $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year to help the island nation hit hard by an unprecedented economic crisis procure much-needed food, medicine and other essential items. An agreement was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Sri Lankan government for $1 billion credit facility in March last year.

RBI says India’s growth momentum to continue in FY24; stresses on structural reforms

The Reserve Bank on May 30 said that India’s growth momentum is likely to continue in 2023-24 even as it made a case for pushing structural reforms to deal with the geopolitical developments and also to achieve sustained growth in the medium-term.

Decoding Dhoni: Next season will be about figuring how to manage team from dugout

M.S. Dhoni has just guided CSK to a fifth IPL trophy in 11 final appearances and he remained unfazed. Job done, what’s the fuss about. He couldn’t suppress his wide grin as an ecstatic Jadeja jumped on to his lap and engaged in a bear hug. Did the world see moistened eyes? Perhaps yes. But there won’t be any overt display of emotions. It was all about process and execution with precision. A lot of pluck, and yes, a bit of luck, too.

