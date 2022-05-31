Morning Digest | ED arrests Delhi Health Minister on money laundering charge; Fuel retailers in 22 States to halt buying today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister on money laundering charge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain on Monday in connection with a money laundering case, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to allege that the action was taken as he was made in-charge of Himachal Pradesh where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi misses bus on RS nomination, BJP to contest third seat in Karnataka

When the BJP announced its third list of candidates for the current set of Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats, this list had four names, with Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi being a prominent exclusion, raising questions about his future assignment.

Fuel retailers in 22 States to halt buying on Tuesday

Fuel pump dealers from 22 States will not buy any diesel or petrol from oil marketing companies on May 31, demanding reimbursement of the losses they incurred on the overnight excise duty reductions announced by the Centre earlier this month and a mechanism to insulate them from frequent excise duty tweaks.

Court reserves order on Karti Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea

A Special CBI court on Monday reserved its order for June 3 on an anticipatory bail application filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case registered on the basis of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR in the bribes for visa case.

Gyanvapi row | Suit for Hindu prayers inside mosque posted for July

A Fast-Track Civil Court in Varanasi on Monday refused to pass an order on a suit seeking ad-interim relief to allow Hindu prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque till the main suit in the dispute is decided. The court was hearing a suit filed by one Kiran Singh, seeking that Hindus be allowed to pray inside the mosque, claiming the discovery of a “Shivling” inside it. The suit also sought an injunction, asking that the defendants not stop Hindu worshippers from visiting the mosque and offering prayers.

French journalist covering evacuation operation killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for. BFM TV said its journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an armoured vehicle” near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region that is being hotly contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Monkeypox kills 9 in Congo; first death in Nigeria in 2022

Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo in 2022 while Nigeria has recorded its first death from monkeypox this year in a patient with underlying medical conditions, the diseases control agency said. Dr. Aime Alongo, chief of the Sankuru health division in Congo, said Monday that 465 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the nation, making it one of the worst-hit in West and Central Africa.

Biden says U.S. will not send to Ukraine rockets that can strike Russia

President Joe Biden is suggesting that there are no plans for the U. S. to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, amid reports that the move is being considered. Mr. Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that “we are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Leftist versus businessman to battle for Colombian presidency

Colombian voters opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June amid hopes a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic.

Carlos Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach French Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz pummelled Karen Khachanov into submission in a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals and stretch his winning run to 14 matches. The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest male player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the U.S. Open last eight.