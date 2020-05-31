Morning digest: India’s recovery rate improves to 47%, NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch, and more

Coronavirus | India’s recovery rate improves to 47%

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 47.4% on Saturday from 38.29% on May 18. The Union Health Ministry stated that to scale up testing and enhance reach across the country, city/regional clusters have been established in a hub-and-spoke model.

NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.

SIR chief flays hydroxychloroquine trial suspension

The head of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) — India’s largest chain of industrial laboratories — and two other scientists have castigated an influential study published in the Lancet, which purported to show hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a prominent antimalarial, as being unhelpful and harmful to coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

PM CARES is not a public authority under RTI Act: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has refused to disclose details on the creation and operation of the PM CARES Fund, telling a Right to Information applicant that the fund is “not a public authority” under the ambit of the RTI Act, 2005.

India-China border row will be resolved through diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh

The standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China would be resolved through diplomatic dialogue and India’s effort was also to ensure that tensions did not rise further, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, in the first comments by a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the almost month-long standoff.

TikTok traps Assam’s jewel thief

The urge to show off her possessions — jewellery and designer clothes —via TikTok videos led the Assam police to crack a case of theft.

Protests erupt in parts of Bengal against return of migrants

Protests erupted in certain parts of West Bengal against the return of migrant workers and establishment of quarantine centres, even as the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 in the State. Protests were reported from North 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Howrah districts.

Maharashtra records 2nd highest surge with 2,940 cases

For the second time in May, Maharashtra recorded 2,940 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest single-day jump, pushing its tally to 65,168. The State also recorded 99 deaths, taking its toll to 2,197. The State had recorded 2,940 cases on May 22 as well.

Expert panel for extending lockdown in four Tamil Nadu districts

The panel of public health and medical experts constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday suggested to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami not to give any relaxation to Chennai and three neighbouring districts from the COVID-19 lockdown, which is to end on May 31.

Delhi High Court raps Telegram on Jagran e-paper row

In a significant order, the Delhi High Court has directed the messaging app, Telegram to disclose the identity of users who are running channels on its platform to illegally share e-paper version of the Dainik Jagran newspaper on a daily basis.