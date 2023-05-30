Morning Digest | Chennai Super Kings beats Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win fifth IPL title; Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to unite for elections, and more 

May 30, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

IPL 2023 Final | Chennai Super Kings beats Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win fifth title

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown here on Monday. B. Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot brought together by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Seeking to work out a “peace formula” between two warring party leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on May 29 met Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot, in the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

After a marathon four-hour meeting, the Congress announced that the two leaders will contest the elections unitedly and released pictures of the closed-door meeting in which Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot looked relaxed and smiling.

Muslims lag behind Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in higher education

Be it learning or teaching, the Muslim community is lagging behind all communities, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in higher education. These are the findings of the latest All India Survey on Education conducted under the Ministry of Education (AISHE). The AISHE Survey 2020-21 presents a dismal picture of the community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Manipur to plan for peace measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Manipur began on May 29, his first since the violence began on May 3. As per a senior government official, Mr. Shah will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan steps to restore normalcy.

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on May 29 said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar. “If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar,” it said.

India to train ASEAN women in United Nations Peacekeeping operations

Following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s proposal last year for an initiative on ‘women in United Nations Peacekeeping (UNPK) operations’ as part of expanding India-ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) defence cooperation, India is set to conduct two initiatives for women personnel from South East Asia later this year.

Malala Yousafzai’s photo removed from Jharkhand school following controversy

A controversy arose over displaying a picture of Malala Yousafzai in a school in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The photo of the Nobel laureate and Pakistani social activist was removed following protests from villagers. Panchayat head Jai Kumar Ojha opposed the display of a photo of Ms. Yousafzai in a government school asking why the country’s Nobel laureates’ pictures were not pasted instead.

CAG chief re-elected as External Auditor of WHO for 2024-27

Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), has been re-elected as the External Auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO) for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027. The CAG is already holding this position in the WHO since 2019 for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

Erdogan confronts polarised Turkey after historic win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday confronted the tough task of uniting his deeply divided country after winning a historic run-off election to extend his two-decade rule to 2028. Turkey’s longest-serving leader brushed aside a powerful Opposition coalition, a biting economic crisis and widespread anger following a devastating February earthquake to beat secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s vote.

India’s Jan.-April imports from China rise 4.6% to $37.86 billion

India’s imports of Chinese goods have continued to rise in 2023, growing 4.6% in the first four months of the year to cross $37.86 billion. Two-way trade climbed 4.5% from the year-earlier period to reach $44.34 billion at the end of April, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed. India’s exports to China also rose by 3.7%, but still accounted for a smaller share of the bilateral trade.

In 2022, bilateral trade with China reached a record $135.98 billion, driven by a 21% rise in imports into India. The trade deficit crossed $100 billion for the first time last year.

U.N. agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali

Two U.N. agencies warned on Monday of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods.

The four countries join Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen at the highest alert levels, with communities that are already facing or projected to face starvation or otherwise risk a slide “towards catastrophic conditions.”

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, another step in what looks like a new space race

China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, which would be another advance in what’s increasingly seen as a new space race. The U.S. aims to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025.

India will have a huge geriatric-care market: Kris Gopalakrishnan

India will have over 300 million elderly people by the time the country celebrates its 100th year of independence in 2047, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, former CEO of Infosys and a venture capitalist who just floated Bridge Health, a proactive healthcare start-up.

According to Mr. Gopalakrishnan, the country was yet to have a social security network, especially when in another couple of decades it is expected to become an ageing economy like Japan and China.

