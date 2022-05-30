Morning Digest | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead; Hardik Pandya-inspired Gujarat Titans lift IPL trophy, and more

Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final against Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 29, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

May 30, 2022 08:14 IST

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday at Jahawarke village in Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security cover among several others was withdrawn by the State police. The police said the incident looked to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

IPL 2022 final | Hardik Pandya-inspired Gujarat Titans cap a remarkable campaign with title

In front of a raucous home crowd, Gujarat Titans outclassed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to claim the Indian Premier League title on Sunday. The packed house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which housed a little over 1,00,000 spectators on the night, brought the roof down when Shubman Gill hit the winning runs.

BJP announces first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Sunday announced two lists of 18 candidates from various States for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha necessitated by the retirement of 57 members. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been repeated as a nominee from Karnataka, as has Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra.

When High Court bail conditions border on the absurd

The Supreme Court continues to be met with bail conditions, which range from unreasonable to oddball, imposed by High Courts, prompting the question whether personal liberty hinges on the whims of individual judges .Recently, the apex court stayed an Allahabad High Court order which insisted that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan would be granted regular bail in a land grabbing case only if he fully cooperated with the measuring, walking and barb-wiring of the disputed property by local revenue authorities.

NGOs protest Commerce Ministry inaction on WTO COVID-19 vaccine proposal

A group of non-governmental organisations has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to prod the Union Commerce Ministry into “proactively engaging” with a draft proposal at the World Trade Organisation-TRIPS in Geneva to waive intellectual property rights, mostly controlled by companies in the West, governing COVID vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.

PM Modi to release benefits for children orphaned by COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM Cares for children scheme for over 4,000 Covid-19 orphans through video conference on Monday. The ceremony is being held to coincide with the completion of one year since the scheme for Covid-19 orphans was announced on May 29 last year.

Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest

About two dozen Afghan women chanting “bread, work, freedom” protested in the capital on May 29 against the Taliban’s harsh restrictions on their rights. Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have rolled back the marginal gains made by women during the two decades of U.S. intervention in Afghanistan.

Left eyes historic presidential win as Colombians vote for ‘change’

Colombians headed to the polls on May 29 in a first round of presidential elections with a leftist poised for victory for the first time ever, as voters clamor for “change.” Polls opened at 8 a.m (1300 GMT) amid a tense atmosphere, a year after a brutal security crackdown on street protests fueled by deepening socioeconomic woes.

One dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Authorities said one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, with a witness describing frantic people running for cover as the gunfire erupted. Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Asia Cup hockey | Malaysia holds India to draw but Sardar Singh’s men inch closer to final

India almost clinched the title round berth before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in a ‘Super 4’ encounter of Asia Cup hockey tournament in Jakarta on Sunday.