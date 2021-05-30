Morning Digest: ₹10 lakh corpus fund for every child orphaned by COVID-19, remains of 215 children found in Canada's closed boarding school, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The government on Saturday announced a special “PM-CARES for Children” scheme for all those orphaned due to COVID-19, which will include a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child till he or she reaches 18.

India recorded 1,60,857 new COVID-19 cases and 3,482 new deaths till 9.50 p.m. IST on May 29. The country has so far reported a total of 2,78,89,185 cases and 3,26,017 deaths.

For people in the ecologically fragile Sunderbans, life revolves around battling high tides daily and cyclones regularly. But every cyclone throws up new challenges to the Sunderbans and its inhabitants — something the people had not imagined, and policy makers are not prepared for.

The Finance Ministry on Saturday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine possible waivers of GST levies on essential COVID-relief material, including vaccines, even as industry expressed concerns on the delay over such a critical decision amid the second wave of the pandemic.

A bitter turf war is unfolding in Lakshadweep between elected representatives of panchayats and officials of the Union Territory administration in the wake of the latter trying to push a series of ‘belligerent reforms’ unmindful of protests.

The Congress on Saturday asked for a police case to be registered against Lok Sabha member and BJP leader, Tejasvi Surya, and his uncle, BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, and their disqualification as lawmakers for allegedly demanding cash for vaccines that were being administered at a private hospital in Karnataka.

The Suryakiran aerobatic display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has enthralled crowds across the country with their hair-raising manoeuvres with their aircraft in red and white, has just completed 25 years.

Observing that the Coast Guard plays an important role in supporting neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean Region, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said that the force will have greater responsibilities in the years to come as India’s maritime zones expand to include entitlements in the extended continental shelf.

The NIA charged two Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers (OGWs) on Saturday in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered its residents to stay home on Saturday for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities.

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time as a Kai Havertz goal secured a tense 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's final in Porto, shattering Pep Guardiola's dream of lifting the trophy for the third time, a decade on from his last triumph.