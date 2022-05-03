A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Since last week, various States have been grappling with power outages and efforts are being made to increase coal supplies to the thermal power plants. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Amit Shah reviews power situation amid outages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of the top brass of coal, power and railway ministries amid electricity outages in various parts of the country due to shortage of coal at thermal plants, according to sources.

Germany pledges 10 billion euros for India’s climate action targets

Germany on Monday committed an additional 10 billion euros assistance to India to help achieve climate action targets set for 2030 which include sourcing 50% energy requirement from renewables and installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity.

India believes there will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says PM Modi in Germany

Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses.

‘Voluntary’ vaccine policy ensures question of intrusion into bodily integrity does not arise: Supreme Court

The Centre’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is “voluntary” and the question of any State intrusion into bodily integrity or personal autonomy of an individual does not arise, the Supreme Court said in a judgment on Monday.

PM Modi to visit Nepal for Buddha anniversary celebrations in mid-May

Ahead of Buddha Purnima (birth anniversary) on May 16, the government is planning a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini in Nepal, the Buddha’s birthplace recognised as a UNESCO world heritage site, sources confirmed. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is also expected to be in Lumbini to mark the occasion, the sources added.

North may get respite from heat: IMD

This would lead to a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C over most parts of Northwest India. Maximum temperatures would also very likely dip by 2-3°C over most parts of Central India during the next three days and rise thereafter.

DGCA to inspect SpiceJet’s entire fleet after injuries to passengers due to mid-air turbulence

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will inspect the entire SpiceJet fleet of 91 planes after mid-air turbulence on Sunday left several passengers of a Mumbai-Durgapur flight injured, with two continuing to be in ICU.

Chirag Paswan welcomes Prashant Kishor’s entry to Bihar; JD(U) says there is no political space for him

Political parties in Bihar have reacted with caution on political strategist Prashant Kishor’s announcement of beginning his political journey from Bihar. The Janata Dal, (U) said there was no space for any regional or national outfit in a State where the Nitish Kumar government was functioning well.

NSCN-IM behind 44% insurgency related incidents in Nagaland in 2020, says MHA report

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) was involved in 44% of insurgency related incidents in Nagaland in 2020, the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt., accuses it of misgovernance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its “misgovernance” is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Ukraine admits ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot is a myth

On social media, the “Ghost of Kyiv” was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts.

Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Tesla can benefit by manufacturing EVs in India: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 2 said that if the U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then the company will also get benefits.

India’s power consumption grows 13.6% to 132.98 billion units in April

Power consumption in the country grew 13.6% year-on-year to 132.98 billion units (BU) in April, showing the impact of the early onset of summers and spurt in economic activities, according to Power Ministry data.

HDFC Q4 net rises 16% to ₹3,700 crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit rose 16% to ₹3,700 crore, from ₹3,180 crore in the year-earlier period, as demand for home loans improved.

Dhoni places a premium on Ravindra Jadeja, the allrounder

That Ravindra Jadeja was announced as M.S. Dhoni’s successor at Chennai Super Kings hours before the Indian Premier League opener in March was no surprise. He was, after all, a key allrounder - on and off the field - for the franchise for a decade. And his retention value was much more than Dhoni’s.

On-a-roll Gujarat Titans takes on inconsistent Punjab Kings

The last time Gujarat Titans faced Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League fixture, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two deliveries to seal the deal for the new entrant.