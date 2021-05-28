Morning Digest: Digital platforms asked to submit compliance reports within 15 days; EAM Jaishankar meets U.S. officials, lawmakers in Washington, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked the digital media platforms to submit compliance reports as per the new intermediary rules under the IT Act within 15 days.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has had a hectic day and a half in Washington DC, where he met government officials, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) ambassador Katherine Tai, lawmakers, and the private sector.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday repeated the guidelines (under the Disaster Management Act, 2005) issued on April 29 to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10 % in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60%.

The Centre on Thursday told the Madras High Court that the demand for liposomal amphotericin-B (LAmB), a drug used for treating mucormycosis, has exceeded the supply available through domestic production as well as imports and therefore, the government had to regulate the supply to the States to avoid hoarding and inequitable distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the areas affected by Cyclone Yaas in Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the damage to life and material due to the natural disaster. Sources in the government said Prime Minister Modi’s first stop would be Bhubhaneswar where he will hold a review meet, followed by aerial surveys of Balasore and Bhadrak in Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal, with another review meet with the State Government in Kolkata.

More than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered and 11 lakh doses were in the pipeline and to be received by the States/UTs within the next three days, said an update from the Health Ministry on Thursday.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to restart the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme and make MPLAD funds available to MP

Amidst continuing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will participate in a virtual BRICS Ministerial meeting chaired by India, along with the Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Russia and South Africa on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

A five-judge Bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday heard the Narada case and agreed to make the West Bengal government party to the case. The Bench, which will hear the application again on Friday, agreed to hear first the arguments of the recall application on the May 17 order, where the High Court had cancelled the bail granted to four persons arrested by a city court.

The government on Thursday dismissed as “completely baseless” a recent New York Times report on COVID-19 toll in India, saying it is not backed by any evidence. At a press conference, the Union Health Ministry said the report is absolutely false and based on “distorted estimates”.

The draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021, which gives sweeping powers to the Administrator to take over land and relocate people among others, will require ratification from the Home Ministry and the Union Cabinet before it is implemented.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Government of India had to answer why India was facing a vaccine shortage despite being the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.

The more than three-decade long era of engagement between the United States and China that saw the world’s two largest economies develop closely interdependent relations “has come to an end”, a top official of the Biden administration has said.

Shiva Thapa still can't quite believe that securing a fifth successive medal at the prestigious Asian Boxing Championships is "some sort of an unparalleled achievement".