Morning Digest: PM Modi says India will support democracy, stability in Sri Lanka; fresh suit admitted in Mathura temple-mosque row, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India will support democracy, stability in Sri Lanka: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka and support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the neighbouring country.

Shahi Idgah mosque-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: fresh plea admitted

A civil judge in Mathura, who began hearing the Shahi Idgah mosque-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute case, on Thursday admitted a fresh suit of advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, which has come back to the civil court on the directions of the district court earlier this month.

Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Author Geetanjali Shree’s Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first book in any Indian language to win the prestigious International Booker Prize.

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order staying SFIO probe into companies related to Sahara group

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Delhi High Court order staying a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into several companies related to the Sahara group.

CBI conducts searches in National Games fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday searched multiple locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi in connection with alleged irregularities in the procurements for the 34 th National Games held in Ranchi in February 2011, prompting the ruling alliance government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to term it an “act to terrorise and intimidate the government”.

India’s GDP to take a big hit due to pandemic-linked learning losses for students: ADB study

The gross domestic product (GDP) of India, which is among the countries with the longest school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, would see the highest decline in South Asia due to learning losses for the young, a new working paper published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reckoned.

NSCN (I-M) rigid as govt pushes for solution to Naga peace process

Amid a renewed push for a solution to the “Naga political issue”, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M) said it would not accept the ‘Naga national flag’ as a cultural flag as indicated by New Delhi.

Three LeT militants killed; one held in Sunjwan attack case in Kashmir

Three unidentified Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed during an anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday, taking the militant toll to 78 this year so far. Meanwhile, one youth, allegedly behind the Sunjwan attack in Jammu ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit in April, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

No farmer died during protest in U.P., says CM Yogi Adityanath

Not a single farmer died in Uttar Pradesh during the farmers’ protest that began in November 2020 against the three farm laws, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated.

Govt. makes MGNREGS attendance via app mandatory

The Union government has made capturing of attendance through its app, National Mobile Monitoring System, compulsory at worksites where 20 or more workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are employed. This move comes despite many problems, including patchy Internet connectivity in rural areas and little or no technical support.

In first year of lockdown, more died of other respiratory diseases than COVID-19

The first year of COVID-19 lockdown saw the highest incidences of persons dying of respiratory illnesses in a decade, the 2020 report on medical certification of cause of death (MCCD) compiled by the Registrar General of India (RGI) says. In 2020, as many as 1,81,160 deaths occurred due to respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, asthma and bronchitis, higher than 1,52,311 such deaths reported in 2019.