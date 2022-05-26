Morning Digest | Gyanvapi, Mathura case hearings today; Supreme Court recognises sex work as a ‘profession’, and more

The Shahi Eidgah mosque and the Hindu temple are seen side-by-side in Mathura on January 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 26, 2022 08:08 IST

Gyanvapi, Mathura case hearings on May 26

A Mathura court on Wednesday heard another application filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. The application sought permission that the suit filed by the plaintiffs be heard in a representative capacity.

Supreme Court recognises sex work as a ‘profession’

In a significant order recognising sex work as a “profession” whose practitioners are entitled to dignity and equal protection under law, the Supreme Court has directed that police should neither interfere nor take criminal action against adult and consenting sex workers.

As Washington ramps up efforts to bring India on board with sanctions against Russia, U.S. treasury official on visit to Mumbai and Delhi

Stepping up the U.S. effort to bring India on board with its sanctions against Russia, Washington has sent another senior official to discuss India’s oil purchases and plans to use the rupee-rouble payment mechanism to circumvent sanctions.

Election Commission to take ranked action against over 2,100 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to initiate graded action against more than 2,100 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) for non-compliance of statutory requirements under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Three Jaish militants, policeman killed in Baramulla encounter

Three non-local Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants and a policeman were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. "We've killed three Pakistani militants of the JeM during a chance encounter, while several checkpoints were set up in the area. One police personnel also got killed," Inspector General of Police (IGP)-Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar to hold all-party meeting on caste census on June 1

After much political murmuring, an all-party meeting led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over conducting a caste-based census will be held on June 1, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling alliance partner of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], too will participate in it.

80% students found remote learning burdensome, missed peers: survey

Nearly 80% students found learning at home during the pandemic "burdensome" and felt that they learnt better in school with help from peers, according to the government's survey of more than one lakh schools across the country.

End discrimination, frame specific policies for LGBTIQ+ workers: ILO

A document released on Wednesday by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on “Inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) persons in the world of work” recommended member countries, employers’ organisations and representatives of workers to launch social protection programmes to remove barriers that LGBTIQ+ persons face in the society.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, seven Assembly seats on June 23

By-elections to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six States will be held on June 23, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

‘States’ outbursts against Centre unwarranted’

Taking on the recent spate of “repeated, constant and instant” outbursts against the Centre from some States on fiscal issues, top government officials said on Wednesday that the criticism of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime’s functioning based on a Supreme Court verdict last week was as ill-informed as the critique of fuel tax cuts announced last Saturday.

MPs don't need political clearance from PM or government, says Congress

Members of Parliament do not require political clearance from the Prime Minister, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday.