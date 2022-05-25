Morning Digest | Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school; India, U.S. to work on tech and investment, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt. Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. on May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Texas Governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24, Texas Governor said, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead. Gov. Greg Abbott said a local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

PM Modi, President Biden launch technology, development finance initiatives at bilateral in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden met along the sidelines of the Tokyo Quad leaders’ meeting for a bilateral meeting, their second bilateral meeting in a little over a month, with the two leaders having met virtually on April 11 before the India-U.S. 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministries dialogue.

Piyush Goyal bats for local supply chains at Davos

Indian industry should strengthen domestic supply chains by sourcing supplies locally, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at Davos, Switzerland. Speaking at the ‘Breakfast session Discussion on Trade 4.0’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr. Goyal said that there is a lot of optimism globally regarding India, despite challenges like the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Varanasi court to hear masjid panel plea in Gyanvapi case

The Varanasi district court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, on Tuesday decided that it will hear on priority the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by Hindu plaintiffs under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Preparing for extra Amarnath Yatra pilgrims this year, securing camping cities: CRPF DIG

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are preparing to host an extra number of pilgrims in the camping cities this year during the Amarnath Yatra and a detailed deployment is in place to safeguard the pilgrimage, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CRPF, Rajendra Prasad.

Centre now plans to put curbs on export of sugar

After wheat, the Centre is likely to restrict the export of sugar to 10 million tonnes. Official sources confirmed that the Union Commerce Ministry will soon issue an order banning sugar export if it goes beyond 10 million tonnes in this season.

E-waste rules specify recycling targets, ‘trading’ in certificates

Consumer goods companies and makers of electronics goods have to ensure atleast 60% of their electronic waste is collected and recycled by 2023 with targets to increase them to 70% and 80% in 2024 and 2025 respectively, according to a draft notification by the Environment Ministry made public this week.

Electric scooter fires report under study

he Centre is “studying” the findings of a probe conducted by an independent committee into recent electric scooter fires. “We are studying and analysing the report. These fires were related to cells,” said a senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on condition of anonymity without sharing more details about the cause of the different fires or the recommendations of the committee.

Security tightened in Amritsar ahead of ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary

Ahead of radical Sikh outfits giving a call for Amritsar’s ‘shutdown’, launching a campaign to garner support for it, and the holding of a march in the city to mark the 38th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar ’ , security across the city has been beefed up.

Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn in London triggers row; BJP attacks him, Congress hits back

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in London triggered a row back home with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking him whether he endorsed the U.K. opposition leader’s “anti-India” views.

Qutub Minar not a place of worship: ASI

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea challenging the dismissal of a civil suit that sought to “restore” 27 Hindu and Jain temples inside the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi — claiming they were demolished to build the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque.