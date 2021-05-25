Morning Digest: Odisha, Bengal grapple with evacuation ahead of cyclone Yaas; Delhi Police officials visit Twitter office in connection with 'Congress toolkit', and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

As the storm system Yaas heads towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, several thousand people are set to be evacuated from the coastal districts of both States. Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata said on Monday that the very severe cyclonic storm will make landfall by Wednesday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday evening raided the office of Twitter in the National Capital in connection with a probe over the alleged ‘Congress toolkit’.

The Supreme Court said death certificates of those who died of COVID-19 often did not reveal that fact. “The death certificates of persons who die from COVID in hospitals show the reason as lung or heart problem or something else… Whatever has happened should be reflected in the death certificate for the families to get any benefits in the future. Death certificates have to show the reason as COVID,” Justice M.R. Shah addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Union government, on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said “more information” is “required” from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken will discuss COVID-19 relief, multilateralism and the Quad during the Minister’s visit to Washington this week, according to the U.S. State Department. Mr. Jaishankar is on a visit to New York and Washington DC, from May 24 to 27.

The management of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has decided to temporarily suspend its plant operations in Sriperumbudur from May 25 to May 29. A section of workers walked out of the plant and protested on Monday, seeking closure of the plant amid the intense lockdown and concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparedness for cyclone ‘Yaas’ with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The cyclone is expected to hit the coastal States on May 26.

A group of nearly 150 citizens, including retired bureaucrats, diplomats, police officials and judges, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind and called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge for a fair investigation and speedy justice into post poll violence in West Bengal.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, meeting this Friday, after a gap of over seven months, should prioritise giving relief on the taxes levied on COVID-19 vaccines and critical medical supplies, and rationalise GST rates to provide relief to sectors that are worst hit by the second wave, according to regulatory experts.

The Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday decided to allow shops to open as the COVID-19 cases have started to drop. The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Punjab Governor cum administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore here.

“Mucormycosis (Black fungus) is not a communicable disease and 90-95% of patients that we have with us currently are diabetics who were on steroids. We are also seeing the fungus early on in COVID patients which is proving to be a challenge,” Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Randeep Guleria said on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday wrote to the Union government seeking immediate action either to stop or ban the release of The Family Man-2 web series on Amazon Prime OTT platform across the country. The trailer of the Manoj Bajpai and Samantha starrer, which was released recently, “depicted the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner.”

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has hinted at easing lockdown restrictions across the State after June 1, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday stressed that the curbs were likely to remain in place in 14 districts which had yet to show a significant decline in COVID-19 cases.