Morning Digest | Update NPR to enumerate self during next Census; CSK beats GT by 15 runs, qualifies for IPL final, and more

May 24, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

Update NPR to enumerate self during next Census

If citizens want to exercise the right to fill out the Census form on their own rather than through government enumerators, they will have to first update their National Population Register (NPR) details online. The NPR, first put together in 2010 and updated in 2015, already has the details of 119 crore people.

INSACOG has not put out weekly bulletin since March 27

India appears to have slowed down on sequencing genomes of COVID-19 variants. The India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a multi-laboratory, multi-agency, pan-India network tasked with sequencing, and keeping an eye out for new, threatening SARS-CoV-2 variants, has not published a single bulletin since March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left in awe by scenic beauty and handicrafts, several G-20 delegates pledge to boost Kashmir tourism

Impressed by exquisite and intricate handicrafts and the surrounding enchanting scenic beauty, several foreign delegates from G-20 countries were left in awe on May 23 and pledged to forge ties with Kashmir by working towards tourism prospects.

Establish connectivity with 168 border villages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 23 that special efforts should be made to establish connectivity with 168 “unconnected” border villages. The villages are located along the Chinese border in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.

Congress demands ‘white paper’ on the withdrawal ₹2,000 currency notes, says it will help black money hoarders

The Congress on May 23 alleged that the move to withdraw ₹2,000 currency notes will end up facilitating those who hoard black money and reiterated its demand for a white paper on the demonetisation exercise.

No clarity yet from Go First on resumption of flights

Uncertainty prevails over the resumption of Go First flights as the airline failed to provide a definite plan to the DGCA in response to a showcause notice.

NCW committee to probe Kerala doctor’s murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a two-member committee to probe the murder of a 23-year old woman doctor who was stabbed to death at a hospital in Kerala.

To mark a month of wrestlers’ protest, candlelight vigil at India Gate

On a windy May 23, marking a month of wrestlers’ agitation against MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, people from all walks of life including khap members, farmers, and students, joined wrestlers in a candlelight march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate.

More than 90% of funds allocated under Smart Cities Mission utilised, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The government on May 23 said that more than 90% of the funds allocated under the Smart Cities Mission have been utilised till now, while 73% of the projects have been completed.

Punjab, Delhi Congress leaders urge high command not to back AAP in fight against Centre’s ordinance

Senior Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the issue of support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its fight against the Centre’s ordinance that effectively negates the Supreme Court verdict which gave the AAP-led Delhi government the power to control over services.

Trinamool, CPI, AAP to skip inauguration of new Parliament building

The Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Sources told The Hindu that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had reached out to other Opposition leaders to get their sense and conveyed their reservations about the Prime Minister inaugurating the building and not the President.

Two killed in blaze at firecracker warehouse in West Bengal

Two persons died in a fire at a warehouse where firecrackers were illegally stored, at English Bazar town in West Bengal’s Malda district. The fire was triggered by an explosion early in the morning.

Timely debt restructuring crucial for Sri Lanka, says IMF

Sri Lanka is showing “tentative signs of improvement”, the International Monetary Fund has said, while urging the island nation to reach timely restructuring agreements with its creditors, before the Fund’s first scheduled review in September this year.

Florida Governor DeSantis to enter 2024 race in Twitter event with Musk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose scorched-earth battles over pandemic lockdowns and divisive cultural issues have endeared him to conservatives, will announce on May 24 he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, placing him on a collision course with former President Donald Trump.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK beats GT by 15 runs, qualifies for final

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 to enter the final of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.