No legal mandate to share voter turnout with anyone other than candidates and their agents, EC tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that there was no “legal mandate” to provide voter turnout data to any person other than electoral candidates or their agents. “There is no legal mandate to provide the Form 17C [account of votes recorded] to any other person other than the candidate or his agent,” the EC said in a 225-page affidavit.

In letters to Modi, Jaishankar, Palestine PM blames Israel forces for death of former Indian Army officer in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were responsible for the death of former Indian Army officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale in Gaza last week, Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In the letters dated May 16, Mr. Mustafa called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza to save lives and end the bloodshed that he described as a “war of genocide”.

Dhankar in Tehran, India shows solidarity with Iran

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Tehran on May 22 to participate in memorial services for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, both of whom were among nine officials and crew killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, a special gesture by New Delhi to show solidarity with Iran amidst the loss of its key leaders.

HDK advises Prajwal to shun his lawyers’ advice and return to co-operate with SIT probe

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has already given a public call to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India, on Wednesday appealed to his nephew to shun his lawyers’ advice and co-operate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges of sexual abuse against him.

1,644 candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls face criminal cases: ADR

Of the 8,337 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 1,644 have criminal cases registered against them, according to an analysis of data shared by the poll rights body, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Among these candidates, 1,188 face serious criminal charges, including allegations related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women, and hate speech.

Calcutta High Court cancels five lakh OBC certificates

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010. The judgment, however, clarified that individuals who had already secured employment using these certificates would not be affected by this order.

2024 turns out to be the worst-ever season for mango growers in Rayalaseema in five decades

Mango growers in Chittoor district lament that the yield in their orchards has plummeted by over 80% and the prospects of earing profit with the remaining crop looks remote.

Rishi Sunak calls U.K. national election for July 4

The U.K. will go to the polls on July 4 to elect a new parliament, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on May 22, possibly ending a 14-year run of Conservative government that spanned five Prime Ministers.

Egypt says it may withdraw as Gaza ceasefire mediator

Egypt threatened on May 22 to withdraw as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations after CNN reported that Egyptian intelligence changed the terms of the recent truce proposal and scuttled a deal.

Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Manjummel Boys

Ace music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja has issued a legal notice to the producers of Manjummel Boys for having “unlawfully” exploited the song Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan, from the Tamil movie Guna, in their movie without obtaining any consent/permission/licence from him.

IPL-17, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals eliminate Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thriller

In a pulsating contest that saw momentum swing like a pendulum, Rajasthan Royals held its nerve to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fairytale run with a four-wicket win in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

