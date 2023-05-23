Morning Digest | No need to make a dash for ₹2,000 swaps, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das; wrestlers accept Brij Bhushan’s demand for a narco test under SC supervision, and more

May 23, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhuratna reaches India after major refit in Russia

The Navy’s Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhuratna which underwent a major upgrade in Russia reached Mumbai after sailing for 97 days and almost 10,000 miles with two port calls in between.

Chief of Vigyan Prasar, Centre’s science popularisation arm, fired

Weeks after The Hindu reported on a proposal in the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to rehaul several autonomous institutions funded by it, the head of one of the institutes – Vigyan Prasar – has had his services terminated.

Gujarat ATS busts al-Qaeda module, arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on May 22 arrested four persons allegedly linked with the terror outfit al-Qaeda and exposed al-Qaeda’s module to hire people to spread terror in India.

Education Ministry discontinues two Hindi awards

The Union Higher Education Ministry has discontinued the ‘Shiksha Puraskar’, launched by the Centre in 1992 for encouraging original writings in Hindi.

Don’t allow ₹2,000 banknote exchange without requisition slip, identity proof: PIL petition in Delhi HC

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to withdraw the ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation, a public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court to not allow the exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof.

West Bengal Government sets up committee to check illegal firecracker units

After consecutive blasts at illegal cracker manufacturing units claimed at least 14 lives in the past one week, the West Bengal Government on May 22 set up a committee to look into such illegal units. The committee, headed by the State’s Chief Secretary, will submit its report in two months, State Minister Firhad Hakim said. The Minister said that people work in these factories because they are located close to their homes.

NPP to expand beyond the Northeast: Conrad Sangma

The National People’s Party (NPP) is now eyeing Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, with the intent to expand its reach beyond States in the Northeast region, Conrad K. Sangma, NPP chief, said on May 22.

Wants to take relations with Australia to ‘next level’: PM Modi to Australian newspaper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Indo-Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy, and asserted that India believes they can be addressed only through shared efforts.

Vaping ban violations: Centre issues public notice for stricter implementation of Act

With e-cigarettes easily available online and at tobacco shops despite a ban, the Union Health Ministry has issued a public notice for stricter implementation of the Act which prohibits the manufacture, sale and advertisements of electronic cigarettes.

Bill to link death and birth register with electoral rolls in next session of Parliament: Amit Shah

A Bill to link birth and death registers with electoral rolls will be introduced in the next Parliament session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. The Minister said that registration of births and deaths is important for updating citizens’ registers, electoral rolls and lists of people who avail beneficiary schemes. Mr. Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the new Census building in Delhi.

Adani stocks rally up to 19% after clean chit from SC panel

Almost four months after a scathing report by a U.S.-based short seller accusing fraud, shares of Gujarat-based Adani Group firms continued their rally on Monday, with the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises climbing nearly 19%.

No need to make a dash for ₹2,000 swaps, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Seeking to allay concerns about the legal tender status of ₹2,000 currency notes after the September 30 deadline for their exchange or deposit, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed on May 22 there is no need to rush to the banks and signalled the last date is only meant to nudge people to return the notes soon.

U.N. urges Sudan’s warring parties to honour 7-day ceasefire starting from May 22 night

The U.N. envoy for Sudan urged the country’s warring generals to honour a seven-day ceasefire starting from May 22 night, warning of the growing ethnic dimension to the fighting risks engulfing Sudan in a prolonged conflict.

Wrestlers accept Brij Bhushan’s demand for a narco test under Supreme Court supervision

As the agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues, on May 22 the wrestlers said that they were ready to undergo a narco test under the supervision of the Supreme Court.