Morning Digest | PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend Quad summit; Despite Centre’s cut, many States reluctant to reduce fuel tax, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea for States that had not cut their fuel taxes to do so now. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilaterals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Many States reluctant to cut fuel tax

The Maharashtra government pared its value added tax (VAT) levies on petrol and diesel by ₹2.08 and ₹1.44 per litre respectively on Sunday, a day after criticising the Centre for offering minimal tax cuts after drastic hikes over its tenure, a sentiment echoed by most Opposition-ruled States.

Union Minister Murugan bats for India’s tech prowess at Cannes

India has the biggest talent pool in the audio-visual sector, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality, Union Minister L. Murugan said on Sunday and urged global filmmakers to explore the country’s lucrative movie market.

U.S. doesn’t single out India on human rights: NSA Sullivan

The United States doesn’t “single India out” on issues of human rights and ensuring fundamental freedoms, said American National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking ahead of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joseph Biden to be held in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad summit.

Places of Worship Act won’t apply in Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court

In a significant development that could have far-reaching ramifications, the Mathura district judge, who allowed the civil revision plea of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and other private parties, has observed in his order that the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 were not applicable in the case because of Section 4(3) (b) of the 1991 Act.

Supreme Court asks AIIMS to implement roster-based seat allocation for INI-CET candidates

The Supreme Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to implement a roster system for allocation of seats for institutional preference candidates who clear the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET).

Telangana CM urges farmers to resume their fight

In an attempt to position himself as a national leader and build a consensus for an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) platform, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, attended an event here on Sunday, along with his Punjab and Delhi counterparts, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, to honour the victims of the recent farm law agitation and soldiers who died fighting in the Galwan Valley.

Assam flood situation improves

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday but left six people, including two children, dead, taking the death toll to 24. While 19 people drowned since the “first wave” of floods struck mid-May, five were killed in landslides.

Jharkhand govt. opposes plea in SC on deportation of illegal immigrants

The purpose of public interest litigation (PIL) is to help the “minorities” and “disadvantaged groups”, the Jharkhand government has told the Supreme Court while opposing a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and the States to “identify, detain and deport” illegal immigrants from the country.

BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh returns to Trinamool Congress

In a major setback to the West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Sunday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Mr. Singh joined the State’s ruling party in presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders from North 24 Parganas at party’s Camac Street office in the city.

Udaipur conclave helped identify structural weaknesses, says Ramesh Chennithala

Identifying structural weaknesses of the Congress apparatus and the need to have micro-level election management are key learnings from the Udaipur Chintan Shivir , former Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said on Sunday.

State teams pitch tent at Davos for World Economic Forum

With nearly 100 CEOs and over a dozen government leaders here for a rare springtime annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Indian contingent at this Swiss ski resort town is brimming with confidence when it comes to share their story of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting more investments.

Prateek Hajela: From the face of the NRC to ‘anti-national

Prateek Hajela was the face of the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 1951 in Assam for six years till November 2019. Less than three years later, this 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has been tagged an anti-national.