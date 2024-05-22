2 killed as BJP, RJD workers clash day after Bihar polling

Two persons were killed and one left injured after a clash broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency on May 21. To maintain peace in the area, Saran Police have suspended Internet service for 48 hours and also detained people responsible for inciting the post-poll violence.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA raids at 11 places in 4 States

Continuing investigations into The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, National Investigation Agency officials conducted raids at 11 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. “The 11 suspects whose premises were searched include individuals convicted in the 2012 LeT conspiracy case of Bengaluru and Hubballi districts. The searches led to the seizure of various digital devices and documents, which the NIA is examining exhaustively,” said a press release.

Near stampede situation at Akhilesh election rally once again

A stampede-like situation unfolded on May 21 at an election rally held by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh district, with over-eager party workers and supporters jostling with each other and climbing over wooden barriers, leading the police to use force to control the situation. Visuals from the scene show torn streamers littering the ground and broken chairs.

Rajasthan CM campaigns in several States for BJP, draws flak from Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party has deployed Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for campaigning in other States extensively after the two-phase polling in the State ended on April 26. His ‘absence’ from Rajasthan has drawn flak from the Opposition, with veteran Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot saying the Chief Minister should stop his “India tour” going on for the last six months and look into the grievances of the people of Rajasthan.

Efforts on to trace all those involved in poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh, says DGP

The police have identified the involvement of about 4,668 people in various poll-related violence witnessed in Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nandyal, Guntur and other districts in the State from May 12 to 14. “The investigation officers have arrested a few accused. Notices have been issued to a few others under Section 41-A CrPC. Efforts are on to trace the whereabout of the remaining accused involved in the violent incidents on March 12 (pre-poll day), March 13, and post-poll period (i.e. on March 14),” Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said in a release.

Karnataka mandates 33% reservation for women in all outsourced jobs

Aligning with the quota policy applied in permanent government positions, the State government has now made it mandatory to provide 33% reservation for women in services and posts that are being outsourced by various government departments and organisations. This reservation is within the quota stipulated for SC/ST and other backward communities in government outsourced jobs.

Theatre Commands will lay foundation for catapulting armed forces into next orbit of military preparedness: CDS

Stating that jointness and integration are pre-requisites to the creation of functional Integrated Theatre Commands, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan said that Theatre Commands would lay the foundation for catapulting the armed forces into the next orbit of military preparedness and war fighting. “The creation of such commands will separate the ‘operational’ functions from the Raise-Train-Sustain [RTS] and other administrative functions and will allow greater focus of the operational commander to matters of security,” he said at the 22nd Major General Samir Sinha memorial lecture organised at the United Service Institution of India.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to step back from executive role

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), will step back from his current role and become chairman of the board of trustees by next January, the organization said on Tuesday.

Trump hush-money trial: Defence rests without Trump taking the witness stand

Donald Trump’s lawyers rested their defence on May 21 without the former president taking the witness stand in his New York hush money criminal trial, moving the case closer to the moment when the jury will begin deciding his fate. Mr. Trump’s team concluded with testimony from a former federal prosecutor who had been called to attack the credibility of the prosecution’s key witness, one of two people summoned to the stand by the defence.

Jenny Erpenbeck’s ‘Kairos’ wins the International Booker Prize 2024

German author Jenny Erpenbeck and translator Michael Hofmann won the International Booker Prize for fiction Tuesday for ‘Kairos’, the story of a tangled love affair during the final years of East Germany’s existence.

IPL-2024 Qualifier 1: Mitchell the ‘Starc’ difference as Kolkata Knight Riders blows away Sunrisers Hyderabad

On Tuesday, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc lived up to his reputation as a player for the big stage. Starc’s searing opening spell (4-0-34-3) in the PowerPlay broke the back of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong batting line-up as the latter finished with 159 in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. That laid the platform for the stunning eight-wicket win as the Knight Riders booked a place in the summit clash in Chennai on Sunday.

