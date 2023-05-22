Morning Digest | Countries should respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity: PM Modi; Kuki insurgent groups to press for separate administration in Manipur, and more

May 22, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

Countries should respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity: PM Modi

Unrest in any part of the world affects all countries of the global community, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima. Speaking at the ‘Working Session 9’ of the G-7 summit, Mr. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to do “everything” to bring an end to the war in Ukraine and said all countries should “respect” sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states of the United Nations.

India, U.S. discuss possibilities of co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery and infantry vehicles

India and the U.S. are discussing possibilities of co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery and infantry vehicles under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) announced earlier this year and officials said some high-technology initiatives are expected to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the U.S. next month.

Kejriwal prepares for pushback in Rajya Sabha by uniting opposition

Preparing for a pushback on the Centre’s ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that would give Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) the final say on transfers and postings of civil servants instead of the State government, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is reaching out to the opposition leaders to stall the Bill from replacing the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. As the numbers stand in the Upper House, if Congress joins the crusade, a united opposition can make it difficult for the government to get the Bill through.

No visible encroachment by China since 1962: Arunachal Pradesh BJP team

There has been no visible encroachment of land in Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese troops or civilians since 1962, a Bharatiya Janata Party team has found after a four-month tour covering all the villages and defence outposts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

NIA arrests banned Naxal outfit’s ‘supremo’ Dinesh Gope

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Dinesh Gope, a self-styled supremo of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a proscribed Naxal outfit of Jharkhand. The accused was involved in over 102 criminal cases and carried a reward of ₹30 lakh.

Khap Mahapanchayat announces women’s panchayat in front of new Parliament building on May 28

The khap ‘mahapanchayat’ on May 21 decided that the women supporting the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Karnataka Results 2023 | What it means for Congress, BJP and JD(S)

The Congress has returned to power in Karnataka with an emphatic victory. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah took the oath of office as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Comittee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Kuki insurgent groups to press for separate administration in Manipur

The Kuki insurgent groups which signed a suspension of operations (SoO) with the Manipur government and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2008 are going to press for a separate administration and equal political status for the Kuki-Zo community, separate from Manipur but within the Union of India, one of the leaders told The Hindu.

BJP dictatorial and opportunistic, says Uddhav Thackeray

People were voting against the BJP wherever there was a strong Opposition party, and the BJP might resort to communal polarisation in the coming days to recover its lost ground, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said. In his first media interview after a recent Supreme Court verdict which held that the Maharashtra Governor’s direction for a floor test of his government in June 2022 was illegal, the former Chief Minister said “people were shocked that an illegal government” was in power now. Mr. Thackeray resigned before the floor test, and a breakaway group of the Shiv Sena and the BJP formed a government under Eknath Shinde, who succeeded him as CM.

23-year-old techie meets tragic end after car gets submerged in flooded underpass in Bengaluru

Torrential rains and hailstorms which battered Bengaluru on Sunday claimed the life of Bhanurekha, a 23-year-old techie after the car she was travelling in was submerged in water in an underpass at K.R. Circle in the heart of the City. The incident occurred a stone’s throw away from Vidhana Soudha a day after the new government led by Siddaramaiah was sworn in.

Green’s maiden T20 hundred gives Mumbai Indians a resounding victory

Vivrant Sharma whacked the ball around in his first outing and so did Mayank Agarwal in his team’s last game of the season. But, it wasn’t enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad to end on a high.

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT | Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century takes Bengaluru to 197 for 5 against Gujarat

Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore made 197 for five against Gujarat Titans in a must-win final league stage game for the home team in Bengaluru on May 21.