Morning digest: Nepal President dissolves Parliament; Anthony Fauci urges India to push hard on vaccination, and more

Dr. Anthony Fauci.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nepal President dissolves Parliament, announces new elections in November

Nepal plunged into fresh political turmoil on Saturday as President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Parliament and fixed general elections in November amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi High Court quashes GST on oxygen concentrators

The Delhi High Court on Friday held the Government’s imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use as ‘unconstitutional’ and said oxygen concentrators constitute a life-saving device during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Fauci interview | ‘Push hard to get as many people vaccinated in India as possible’

Anthony S Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President and Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks with Sriram Lakshman in Washington DC on the COVID-19 situation in India, therapeutics, mixing vaccines and more. | Click here to watch the interview

Ground Zero | The invading virus and U.P.’s ill-equipped villages

With the discovery of several bodies in and near the Ganga, serious concerns have been raised on the extent to which COVID-19 has made inroads into the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. Omar Rashid reports on the State's efforts to ramp up facilities in villages where the health infrastructure is poor.

Coronavirus | India can expect around 1.3 billion doses of vaccines, says epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya

India ought to realistically expect around a 1.3 billion doses of vaccines from August to December and not the 2 billion that the Centre has projected, said epidemiologist, public health expert and author Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, in an interview to The Hindu.

Air India reports data breach affecting 45 lakh passengers

Air India's passenger service system provider, SITA, faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February leading to personal data of passengers being leaked, the airline said.

Mucormycosis not uncommon in India: Studies

Mucormycosis, or the grimmer popular name, “black fungus”, has evoked public concern in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic but the disease isn’t that uncommon, medical literature from India shows.

Biden, South Korea's Moon Jae-in 'deeply concerned' about North Korea

President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

India records more than 2.54 lakh cases, over 4,100 deaths on May 21, 2021

India recorded 2,54,288 new COVID-19 cases and 4,142 new deaths till 11.10 p.m. on May 21. The country has so far reported a total of 2,62,85,069 cases and 2,95,508 deaths.

An opportunity for girls to test themselves, says W.V. Raman

In a chat with Sportstar, the former women's cricket team coach Raman talks about the road ahead for the Indian women’s team and what they should keep in mind ahead of the tour of England and Australia.

Red Fort violence case | No sedition charges against Deep Sidhu, 15 others

No sedition charges have been mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police against Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others who were arrested in the Red Fort violence case, said a senior officer on Friday.

 

Printable version | May 22, 2021 8:18:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-may-22-2021/article34619215.ece

