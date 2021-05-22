Morning digest: Nepal President dissolves Parliament; Anthony Fauci urges India to push hard on vaccination, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Nepal plunged into fresh political turmoil on Saturday as President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Parliament and fixed general elections in November amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

The Delhi High Court on Friday held the Government’s imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use as ‘unconstitutional’ and said oxygen concentrators constitute a life-saving device during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony S Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President and Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks with Sriram Lakshman in Washington DC on the COVID-19 situation in India, therapeutics, mixing vaccines and more. | Click here to watch the interview

With the discovery of several bodies in and near the Ganga, serious concerns have been raised on the extent to which COVID-19 has made inroads into the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. Omar Rashid reports on the State's efforts to ramp up facilities in villages where the health infrastructure is poor.

India ought to realistically expect around a 1.3 billion doses of vaccines from August to December and not the 2 billion that the Centre has projected, said epidemiologist, public health expert and author Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, in an interview to The Hindu.

Air India's passenger service system provider, SITA, faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February leading to personal data of passengers being leaked, the airline said.

Mucormycosis, or the grimmer popular name, “black fungus”, has evoked public concern in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic but the disease isn’t that uncommon, medical literature from India shows.

President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

India recorded 2,54,288 new COVID-19 cases and 4,142 new deaths till 11.10 p.m. on May 21. The country has so far reported a total of 2,62,85,069 cases and 2,95,508 deaths.

In a chat with Sportstar, the former women's cricket team coach Raman talks about the road ahead for the Indian women’s team and what they should keep in mind ahead of the tour of England and Australia.

No sedition charges have been mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police against Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others who were arrested in the Red Fort violence case, said a senior officer on Friday.