With 59% voter turnout, Baramulla breaks previous poll record

A paradigm shift in the voting pattern in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in the Kashmir Valley pushed the polling percentage to 59% by 5 p.m. on May 20, breaking the previous record of 46.65% in 1996. “Zero violence was reported during voting in Baramulla. Poll percentage increased from 4% in 2019 to 44% in Sopore. The Baramulla constituency recorded all-time highest voter turnout of 59%,” said P.K Pole, chief electoral officer, J&K.

General elections 2024: Urban apathy continues; voter turnout crosses 60% in in phase 5

The fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday saw 60.39% voter turnout till 11.45 PM, amid reports of minor incidents of violence from West Bengal. Maharashtra recorded the lowest turnout at 54.33%, while West Bengal saw the highest at 75.56%. The voting percentage in Bihar was 54.85%, Jammu and Kashmir 57.58%, Jharkhand 63%, Odisha 69.19 %, Uttar Pradesh 57.79% and Ladakh 69.92%.

Demands unmet by BJP govt., farmer, worker and sarpanch unions back Opposition candidates in Haryana

In an election being fought in Haryana under the shadow of year-long farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, farmer unions and various worker and employee unions have lent support to the candidates of various Opposition parties.

SIT writes to MEA seeking cancellation of Prajwal’s passport

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has now written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking the cancellation of his diplomatic passport. This comes two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against him in a rape case registered by a former domestic help in their house on April 28.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to CM Kejriwal’s house to recreate ‘crime scene’

The police on Monday took Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to the CM House to recreate the scene of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal’s alleged assault.

Manipur police register FIR over alleged name change of Thangjing Hills

Amid the ongoing inquiries by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) over the issue, the Manipur police on Monday registered a zero FIR over pictures of a banner placed in Thangjing Hills, a hill range considered sacred to both the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community — the two communities engaged in the ongoing ethnic conflict of the State. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint from the Land Resources Department of the Manipur government.

Sanjay Raut calls Raj Thackeray ‘a hired gun’ of BJP

As polling in Maharashtra drew to a close in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with voting in seats in Mumbai and Thane, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) taunted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray by remarking that had he taken efforts to build his party instead of campaigning for the ruling BJP, then the MNS cadre would have seen better days.

Harish Rao urges employees, jobless youth to teach a lesson to Congress

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has asked government employees, teachers and the unemployed youth to teach a lesson to the Congress government in the May 27 by-election to Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council for “deceiving” them.

Peak power demand hovering near projected 235 GW this month amid severe heat wave

India’s peak power demand is hovering near the projected 235 GW level in May, following excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers amid severe heat waves in the country. According to the power ministry data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in the day has already reached 233 GW on May 6 compared to 221.42 GW recorded a year ago.

CCI chief bats for new analytical tools; says algorithmic collusion poses challenges

To deal with competition challenges posed by digital markets, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on May 20 pitched for regulatory agility, new analytical tools and possibly, novel regulatory frameworks, specifically tailored to the digital context. The CCI will be conducting a market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will be aimed at developing an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics in the development ecosystems of AI.

U.N. warns of famine in northern Gaza as flow of relief materials slows down

Food and medicine for Palestinians in Gaza are piling up in Egypt because the Rafah crossing remains closed and there has been no aid delivered to a U.N. warehouse from a U.S.-built pier for two days, U.N. officials warned on May 20.

Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over his fitness and form

Rafael Nadal returned to Roland Garros on Monday to practice and try to figure out whether to compete at the French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times. The training session gave Nadal a chance to reacquaint himself with the red clay at Roland Garros — he hasn’t played a match there in two years — and test his fitness.

