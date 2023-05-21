Morning Digest | Deep concern over Ukraine war, and “coercion” in the Indo-Pacific: Quad leaders; Ordinance is an insult to Supreme Court, we will challenge it: Kejriwal, and more

May 21, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

Deep concern over Ukraine war, and “coercion” in the Indo-Pacific: Quad leaders

Expressing “deep concern” over the continuing war in Ukraine, leaders of the ‘Quad’ countries said that they “mourn” its consequences, and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

ED searches 12 locations in money-laundering case against ‘imposter’ in Prime Minister’s Office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 12 locations in Gujarat in connection with the money-laundering probe against Kiranbhai Jagdishbhai Patel who allegedly impersonated a senior government official serving in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

ED arrests former IAS official for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Indian Administrative Service official Ram Bilas Yadav, previous Additional Secretary to the Uttarakhand government, on money laundering charges.

BSF intercepts three Pakistani drones, seizes 2.60 kg drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted three Pakistani drones, two of which were seized from different locations along the international border in Punjab.

Nitish has been plundering Bihar for past 18 years: Samrat Choudhary

Launching a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, State BJP president Samrat Choudhary on May 20 said he (Mr. Kumar) has been plundering Bihar for the past 18 years. Mr. Choudhary also mocked the Nitish government’s ambitious prohibition policy and said it was Mr. Kumar who was responsible for opening liquor shops in every panchayat and delivering liquor to every doorstep, but “now he has prohibited liquor in the State”.

Ordinance is an insult to Supreme Court, we will challenge it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would challenge the Centre’s ordinance, related to transfer and posting of officers serving the Delhi government, in the Supreme Court.

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

Russia’s private Army Wagner claimed on Saturday the total control of the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting, as Kyiv said the battle was continuing but admitted the situation was “critical”.

Martin Amis, British writer of dark comedic novels, dies at 73

Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, according to the New York Times.

LinkedIn eyeing India for its next 100 million members

LinkedIn‘s India business grew by 84% since FY20, and almost quadrupled in size over the past five years. The platform is betting high on the country for its next 100 million members, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager of the California-based professional network and employment platform told The Hindu in an interview.

Super Kings make the playoffs thrashing Capitals with a dominant display

The script that unfolded at the Ferozeshah Kotla was in keeping with the popular sentiments of thousands of spectators donning the Dhoni jersey. Unchallenged, Chennai Super Kings cruised to a dominating 77-run victory over an unsteady Delhi Capitals. Indeed, the one-sided nature of the contest was in keeping with the performances of these teams in the league phase.

IPL 2023: LSG beat KKR by one run to enter IPL play-offs

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Saturday.