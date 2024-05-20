Intense search for Iran’s President Raisi after helicopter suffers a ‘hard landing’

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on May 19, Iranian state media reported, without elaborating. Mr. Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards were on board the helicopter, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Shed ‘urban apathy’, vote in large numbers: EC

On the eve of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) said it was geared up for the polls in 49 seats across eight States and union territories, many of them in urban areas such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Hooghly, Howrah and Thane. Voting for 35 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha Assembly will also take place simultaneously in this phase. Elections to politically important constituencies for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh such as Rae Bareli and Amethi are also to be held on Monday.

Rahul, Akhilesh exit U.P. rally as milling crowds create ruckus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday rushed out of a public meeting in Prayagraj after a ruckus broke out and a stampede-like situation led to a likely security threat. The two opposition leaders who left the meeting without addressing the crowd held a conversation, adding their mike was not working and it was not possible to hold the meeting.

Mamata threatening Hindu religious organisation for her vote bank says Modi

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of threatening Hindu religious organisations like Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and ISCKON, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Chief Minister is indulging in such acts to “appease her vote bank under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists”. He made the remarks at election meetings in the State a day after the Chief Minister accused “some sadhus (saints)” of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission, and ISCKON of “working for the interest of BJP”.

Indo-Russian joint venture handed over 27,000 Ak-203 assault rifles to Indian Army

The Indian Army has started receiving the Russian AK-203 assault rifles after the deal with Russia saw back-to-back delays, partly due to the war in Ukraine and payment delays. As many as 27,000 rifles have been handed over to the Army so far by the Indo-Russian joint venture established at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh, according to official sources.

Delhi records hottest day of season, hotter days ahead

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘red alert’ for the Capital due to severe heat wave conditions. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is four degrees above normal for the season. The IMD has urged people to avoid heat exposure and keep cool and to take steps to avoid dehydration.

Southwest monsoon makes onset over Nicobar Islands: IMD

Southwest monsoon, the lifeline of India's farm-based economy, on Sunday made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, the southernmost region of the country, the India Meteorological Department said. "Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Maldives, and the Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday," the weather office said.

SIT likely to submit report on poll violence in Andhra Pradesh to ECI on May 20

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into the poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh is likely to submit its report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 20. The State government transferred Palnadu Collector and Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), while the SPs of Palnadu and Anantapur districts and 12 police officers were suspended. The government formed the SIT to probe into the violence.

IPL 2024: Action moves to Ahmedabad as KKR, SRH, RR and RCB make it to the playoffs

KKR finished the league engagements on 20 points with nine wins and two more solitary points courtesy wash-outs, SRH (17 points) pipped RR (17 points) due to its better Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH finished with NRR of 0.414 compared to RR’s 0.273. KKR will play SRH in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday followed by the ‘Eliminator’ between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the same venue.

Manchester City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

Manchester City created English football history on May 19, overcoming West Ham 3-1 to win their fourth straight Premier League title and break Arsenal’s hearts as Jurgen Klopp made an emotional Liverpool exit.