May 20, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Siddaramaiah swearing-in ceremony likely to turn into a show of unity of Opposition parties

In what is being turned into a show of unity among the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has invited leaders of 20 parties across the country to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Siddaramaiah as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka and Mr. D.K. Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister on May 20, 2023.

Congress likely to announce implementation of ‘guarantees’ in its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday

The Congress, which will form the Karnataka government on May 20, will in all likelihood announce the implementation of the five “guarantees” it had promised to voters in its poll manifesto, in its first Cabinet meeting.

PM Modi set to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on May 20 evening, people familiar with the matter said.

SC does not intervene in Calcutta HC order to hand over Ram Navami violence probe to NIA

The Supreme Court on Friday did not intervene in an order of the Calcutta High Court handing over the probe into incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) .A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and K.V. Viswanathan deferred the hearing in the case to a date after summer vacation.

Abhishek to appear before CBI, dares agency to arrest him

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on May 20 as part of its probe into the school jobs scam, dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him.

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of campus of National Academy of Coastal Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on May 20 lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

‘Can’t put a price on medals’: wrestlers slam Brij Bhushan’s remark

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on May 19 slammed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president purportedly said that the protesting wrestlers should return their prize money instead of their medals as “they are only worth ₹15”.

EU’s top diplomat wants to increase scrutiny on European buyers of Indian products based on Russian oil

Days after saying the European Union (EU) had to curb the import of refined petroleum products from India, the EU’s top foreign affairs and security official, Josep Borrell, suggested that EU entities buying refined products from India were primarily accountable for the leakage of Russian oil-based products into the EU. Mr. Borrell’s comments were published in his blog on Friday afternoon, titled, ‘Some Clarifications on the Circumvention of EU Sanctions Against Russia’. The diplomat however said there was a “remarkable increase” in the amount of oil India was buying from Russia since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA Under-20 World Cup kicks off in Argentina for future football stars

Argentina will play on the opening day of the Under-20 World Cup on May 20 just over a month since it replaced Indonesia as tournament host and participant.

World Cup Stage 2: Compound archers Ojas, Jyothi confirm first medal, face Korea in final

The sixth-seeded Indian duo will run into top-seed Korea in the final on Saturday, in what would be their biggest test since they paired up for the first time, winning the Stage 1 World Cup gold in Antalya last month.